Charcoal smoke engulf Phetchabun village causing health hazards

Residents of a Phetchabun village are in distress due to the pervasive smoke from charcoal production, causing health hazards.

Amid picturesque winter fog-like scenes captured in images, lies a dire situation for the villagers of Moo 10, Phadaeng, who find themselves unable to breathe easily due to the thick smoke from numerous charcoal burners operating in the area. The issue, primarily occurring at night and continuing until morning, has sparked complaints and calls for urgent action.

Nisachol Sathity, a resident of Moo 10 in the Salalai sub-district of the Chon Daen district, shared her plight on Facebook, expressing the community’s suffering. She highlighted the sleepless nights, sore throats, and the incessant crying of children unable to sleep due to the smoke. Her post, accompanied by drone images of the village shrouded in smoke, urged relevant authorities to address the problem.

The charcoal burning in the village is not for household use but is a commercial industry, with charcoal being sold and distributed on a larger scale. This has significantly increased the amount of smoke and odor, severely affecting nearby residents, especially during the night. The smoke, which tends to hover low, has made it impossible for villagers to leave their windows open, exacerbating the situation.

Health implications are substantial, with the smoke affecting the respiratory system and causing irritation in the nasal passages and chest. The pervasive smell permeates homes, lingering on bedding and clothing, and remains trapped inside houses, even those with well-sealed ceilings. Attempts to mitigate the issue, such as purchasing air purifiers, have proved ineffective as the smoke continues to envelop the exterior of the homes throughout the night, reported KhaoSod.

Locals have reported the issue to local authorities, who have responded by instructing the charcoal producers to erect black nets around the burners; however, these measures have failed to prevent the smoke and odour from spreading. The community’s plea to the provincial environmental authorities is for a thorough examination and solution to the issue, as the long-term health consequences for the village’s future generations are a significant concern.