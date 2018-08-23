Krabi
Cargo boat from Phuket hits rocks off Koh Phi Phi
A cargo boat travelling from Phuket suffered engine failure, was hit by waves and ended up stuck on rocks off Koh Phi Phi in Krabi this morning (August 23).
Officials from the Hat Nopparat Thara National Park were called at 10.30am to inform them that a cargo boat name ‘Salinee’ had engine failure and was found drifting near Laem Tong on Koh Phi Phi.
A tour boat from the Andaman Wave Company was used to tow the cargo boat off the rocks. It took about one hour to get the boat to a safe area away from the rocks. The boat wasn’t badly damaged and all boat crews were safely taken off Salinee to awaiting boats during the rescue.
Worapot Lomlim, the head of the Hat Nopparat Thara National Park says, “The cargo boat was heading from Phuket to deliver products to Koh Phi Phi. There were about 5 or 6 crew on the boat.”
“The engine failed while they were at sea approaching the island. A big wave, up to three metres, hit the boat. The anchor was dropped but failed to stop them drifting towards the rocks. The boat eventually struck some rocks and was stuck. After the boat was pulled off the rocks and the engine fixed, the crew continued on their journey to deliver the goods to the island.”
ระทึก! เรือบรรทุกสินค้าถูกคลื่นซัดติดโขดหิน เกาะพีพี
ระทึก! #เรือบรรทุกสินค้าถูกคลื่นซัดติดโขดหิน เกาะพีพี ต.อ่าวนาง จ.กระบี่ เจ้าหน้าที่พร้อมเรือของเอกชน เข้าช่วยเหลือ นำเชือกลากเรือออกมาได้สำเร็จ ใช้เวลาเกือบ 1 ชั่วโมง ลูกเรือปลอดภัย
Posted by สำนักข่าวไทย on Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Former Krabi City Mayor fights for Koh Poda
A former Krabi City Mayor is again fighting for Koh Poda after the court dismissed his appeal.
The Civil Court Region 8 has dismissed the case after former Krabi City Mayor Chuan Pukhaoluan, who claims he ‘owns’ land on Koh Poda in Krabi, sued three officials of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) for eviction and illegal land possession on Koh Poda.
On August 16 the Appeal Court dismissed the appeal. Mr Chuan, who is a plaintiff, has to pay 900,000 baht in court costs
Mr Chuan says, “I will fight all the way up to the Supreme Court. I have to fight because this land plot is owned by me legally. I want to develop Koh Poda into a new landmark for Krabi.”
The case for ownership of Koh Poda has been dragging on since 1985, between the DNP and Mr. Chuan, all over a 50 rai plot of land. Mr Chuan had built a resort on the island. But in 2011 the Supreme Court judged that Mr Chuan couldn’t prove the case of ownership. The DNP demolished all structures.
After that Mr Chuan has claimed another SoKor 1 land document. Fences were set up and he took the DNP to court gain. If Mr. Chuan wants to pursue the case he will have to take the fight to a higher court.
Fern helps her mum sell food in Krabi. She also speaks four languages fluently.
PHOTO: A five year old Thai girl, who can speak three foreign languages, helps her mother to sell food along the beach in Krabi.
A young beach vendor who sells food along Klong Heng Beach in Krabi, is carrying two baskets with fruits and snacks. She can speak Thai but also Chinese, English and Bahasa Malay languages. She is seen daily communicating fluently with tourists and providing the correct change when tourists buy food from her.
The girl’s name is Warassaya ‘Fern’ Patin. She’s the daughter of 45 year old Sunee Patimin.
Khun Sunee say, “I have a fruit juice shop nearby here. My daughter carries the baskets along the beach. She greets tourists before she informs them what she has in her baskets. Many tourists like her and buy her food.”
“She studies in a kindergarten at Kitiwaitayanusorn School in Krabi. At her school they are also teaching three foreign languages – English, Chinese and Bahasa Malay. She is a talkative girl. She always followed me to sell food since she was very young. She loves listening when I talk with customers and is a very quick learner.”
“She asks to help me sell food even if I think she is still very young. She should be playing with her friends like other children do but she enjoys doing this. She has never told me that she is tired. She helps me sell food after school and during weekend. She also makes sure she always does her homework.”
Fern says, “I tell tourists that my food is delicious. If they don’t like it I promise to refund their money, but most of them buy food from me. I earn about 500-700 baht per day. I enjoy walking and speaking to tourists.”
If you see Fern or her mum selling their food along Klong Heng Beach in Krabi make sure you try their food.
68 illegal migrant workers arrested at Krabi hotel construction site
Officers have arrested 68 illegal migrant workers at a five star hotel construction site near a beach in the main centre of Krabi yesterday (August 17).
Officers checked the hotel construction site on Tab Kheak Beach. Officers found 89 workers including 21 Thai and 68 Burmese.
All 68 Burmese workers were registered with a previous construction company not the current construction company. Registrations with new companies must be done within 15 days.
They have been arrested for being migrant workers, permitted to work but not registered with their current employer. The construction company has been charged for not registering its migrant workers.
