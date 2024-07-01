Car and school van collision in Nakhon Si Thammarat injures three

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A severe collision in Nakhon Si Thammarat between a car and a school van narrowly avoided a mass tragedy, leaving three students injured. The accident occurred today, July 1, when a yellow Honda hatchback lost control and crashed into a silver school van near a shop in the Phrom Khiri district.

The head of Phrom Khiri Police Station, Police Colonel Veerasak Sritong, received the report of the incident and immediately dispatched investigation teams, rescue units, and other emergency services to the scene.

Upon arrival, the responders found the school van near a utility pole with its front end severely damaged. The other vehicle, the yellow Honda, had its right front wheel detached and the front of the car was wrecked.

The drivers of both vehicles and three students sustained injuries, totalling five individuals. The injured were promptly transported to Phrom Khiri Hospital for treatment.

The school van was driven by 52 year old Amphol Petchanil, while 27 year old Khotchaphon Thongkham was driving the Honda.

The students who were injured included a nine year old girl, a 10 year old girl, and an 11 year old boy. All the injured students are now reported to be in stable condition.

Initial findings indicate that Amphol was transporting the students to a school in the Phrom Khiri area. As he drove along the road, the Honda car, travelling in the opposite direction, lost control and collided with the van, resulting in the injuries of the five people involved.

