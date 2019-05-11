Cannabis is not a cure-all, doctors warn | The Thaiger

Thailand
Cannabis is not a cure-all, doctors warn
“Even paracetamol can be lethal if it is wrongly used, so we should not idolise cannabis as a panacea and entirely replace conventional medicines with cannabinoid medicines.”
Consumers are being warned that cannabis is not a panacea and cure-all for many illnesses and must be used cautiously under the management of health professionals. The warning comes from medical experts at Chulalongkorn University at a forum yesterday.
Many scientific studies have debunked claims of cannabis as a cure for certain illnesses, while it can have harmful side-effects when improperly used, according to doctors at the forum.
Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, head of the Emerging Infectious Disease Health Science Centre at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, says there are many claims about the alleged ability of cannabis to cure a variety of serious diseases, and increasing numbers of people were seeking cannabis to treat their ailments.
But he cautioned that not all these diseases could be effectively treated with cannabis and said cannabinoid medicines should only be used under strict medical advice.
“Even though it has been proven that cannabis has many exceptional medical properties, its ability to cure the many diseases as claimed by some people has not yet been scientifically verified,” Thiravat said.
“So far, there are just six medical conditions for which cannabinoid drugs have been tested as an effective treatment, and even for these, cannabis-related treatment should be done under the supervision of doctors.”
He said the six conditions treatable with cannabinoid medicines are some pain conditions, muscle spasticity, seizures, some brain disorders, some depressions and the side-effects of chemotherapy for some people.
However, he emphasised that, like all other medicines, cannabinoid drugs can have side effects, sometimes serious.
“Patients must be very careful when taking cannabinoid medicines, as too large a dose can lead to serious side-effects such as partial paralysis.
“The use of cannabis is strictly prohibited for patients with bipolar disorder, because it can worsen this mental disorder,” he cautioned.
Chulalongkorn University’s vice president for research and innovation Dr Kiat Ruxrungtham agreed that cannabis can be used to treat many diseases, but said patients should remember everything had both pros and cons, so they should use cannabis cautiously.
“Even paracetamol can be lethal if it is wrongly used, so we should not idolise cannabis as a panacea and entirely replace conventional medicines with cannabinoid medicines. Otherwise, the very useful medical cannabis could also be harmful,” Kiat said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Thailand to re-open the export of elephants after a 10 year ban
After more than ten years with a ban on the export of Thai elephants, Thailand’s Foreign Trade Department is now poised to ease restrictions paving the way for the export of the protected species for ‘non-commercial purposes’.
The director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, Mr. Adul Chotenisakorn, says the Ministry of Commerce issued a new regulation on April 10 to set the guidelines for the export of Thai elephants.
It says live elephants can be exported for research or for the promotion of bilateral relations between Thailand and the recipient country. The export of elephant products or parts for research, or to be kept as archaeological or artistic objects, will also be allowed. The elephants to be exported must also be legally registered.
But Mr. Adul says that since elephants are a protected species and are regarded more highly in Thailand than the other animals, the export issue is sensitive and, hence, the need for all stakeholders to be informed and to share their opinions about the issue.
For the elephants to be exported, he said that it must be assured that they will be treated properly by experts in accordance with the standards set by the World Association for Zoos and Aquariums and The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, there are about 4,000 wild elephants spread over seven forests in Thailand, as well as hundreds of domesticated elephants which are mostly used for in the tourism industry. The number of wild elephants has recently been rising, at a rate of about seven percent annually.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Election
And then there was three – a new bloc emerges from the political number-crunching
PHOTO: The latest political weapon – an adding machine
A third possible bloc is emerging as the phones run hot with major parties trying to persuade the smaller parties and solo MPs to side with them.
The magic number is 251 seats to form a workable majority coalition. Any fewer than 250 will mean they risk being defeated on any vote in the lower house.
But the minor players are playing ‘hard to get’ as they know their votes are vital for the two major party players – Palang Pracharat (a proxy Junta civilian party) and Pheu Thai (anti-Junta, pro-Thaksin).
The Election Commission has now endorsed 99% of the 500 MPs now, only two remain in doubt although there is still some lingering litigation pending.
The so-called ‘third alliance’ is reportedly led by the Democrat Party 52 seats), Bhumjaithai (51 seats), Chartthaipattana (10 seats) and Chart Pattana (3 seats). Together, they would have 116 seats, well short of the necessary 250 needed to form a coalition. But, if they act as a bloc, they could offer their 116 votes for crucial budget and non-political votes, guaranteeing either the Palang Pracharat or Pheu Thai sides with a workable majority to continue government, and then bicker over each other piece of legislation as they emerge.
Pheu Thai keeps maintaining that its alliance of seven parties is strong, with 245 seats. It consists of Pheu Thai (136), Future Forward (80), Seree Ruam Thai (10), New Economics (6), Prachachat (7), Puea Chat (5) and Palang Puangchon Thai (1). The new EC’s party-list calculation method took seven Future Forward seats out of the calculations, leaving the party that won the most seats in the election five seats short now.
The Palang Pracharat bloc now has 130 seats based on publicly declared shows of support – Palang Pracharath (115), Action Coalition for Thailand supported by former Democrat fixer and street protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban (5) and small parties that received fewer votes per seat than the 71,000 average and received one seat each (10).
Those staying on the fence for now are one other one-seat party, which has said it will join whichever coalition forms a government, Palang Thongtin Thai (3), Rak Puen Pa (2) and Palang Chart Thai (1), totalling 7.
Palang Pracharat key figures are still claiming they have the numbers to form a government, the parties assumed to be on its side earlier — notably the Democrats and Bhumijaithai — have yet to go public with their support.
Entertainment
Digital dithering: TV operators exit stage right
Almost a quarter of the industry want to return licences under junta’s offer
Six commercial digital TV broadcasters are handing the seven licences they hold back to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission. The move will leave about 1,000 people without a job.
Returning the licences are Bright TV for its Bright TV Channel 20, Voice TV for Voice TV Channel 21, MCOT for MCOT Family Channel 14, and BEC World’s Channel 3 for its Family Channel 13 and 3SD Channel 28. Also exiting the crowded market are Spring News Television, which is returning its licence for Spring News Channel 19, and Nation Multimedia Group’s Spring 26, which will hand back its licence for Spring 26 Channel, formerly known as NOW26 channel.
The regulator’s secretary-general Takorn Tantasith estimates that each of the operators giving up their licences is in line for compensation amounting to half of what they had paid in the first four instalments.
The licence for Spring News Channel 19 was won with a bid of 1.3 billion baht, while those for Spring 26 Channel (NOW26) cost 2.2 billion baht; Voice TV Channel 21 1.3 billion baht; MCOT Family Channel 14 660 million baht; Bright TV Channel 20 1.29 billion baht; Channel 3’s Family Channel 13 666 million baht; and 3SD Channel 28 2.28 billion baht.
National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s secretary-general Takorn Tantasith Nation/Anan Chantarasoot
Thailand has 22 commercial digital TV channels in a saturated market. After informing the regulator of their decisions to return the licences, the operators must continue to air programs until their requests are approved by the NBTC board. The board will also specify the dates when they can stop their operations.
Those operators returning the licences will have to submit to the NBTC within 60 days the documents that can support their requests for compensation. If they fail to do so, the NBTC will extend the period for them by a further 30 days. Voice TV chief executive officer Mekin Petchplai said in a statement on Friday that the company would continue in the broadcasting business but on other platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.
After the return of the Spring 26 channel, Nation Multimedia Group will have only one digital television channel, Nation TV Channel 22, which offers news programming.
Four professional media organisations on Friday issued a statement that the TV operators should pay fair compensation to the workers made redundant.
SOURCE: The Nation
