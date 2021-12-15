Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Bangkok

Bangkok man calls for rescue after locking penis in padlock

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Bangkok man got his penis locked in a padlock. (via INN)

In a story that we can’t believe has happened twice this year, a man has gotten his penis stuck in a padlock and required emergency medical rescue services. This time, the incident took place in the Phaya Thai district of Bangkok where Ruam Katanyu Foundation rescue workers were summoned to the scene.

When they arrived at the street off of Rama 6 – Soi Suan Ngern – they found a man covered in tattoos and little else had gotten his penis stuck in a locked padlock. The rescue squad was able to eventually free the willy using what was reported as “specialist equipment” to cut him free of the lock.

Likely to the man’s great relief, his age and identity were not released publicly and all photos released featured a substantial amount of blurring, both for anonymity and decency. His genitals were said to be red and swollen after his penis had been stuck in the padlock for an unknown amount of time.

Unlike the last report of a man inexplicably locking his penis in a padlock back in July, few details were released about this incident of what is hopefully not a growing trend in Thailand. Many more details were released in the last incident, including such gems as that the man has spent an alarming 14 days trying to remove the padlock himself after losing the key before his member became infected and unbearably painful, and that his mother made it clear that he was very single and enjoyed putting his penis through small holes apparently.

Authorities in the previous incident in July had made details of the story public, stating that they hoped it would prevent others from doing the same kind of thing with a padlock or similar, but unfortunately at least one tattooed man in Bangkok did not receive the vital warning for the safety of his penis.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-12-15 14:48
No doubt it was a suitcase padlock..
image
AlexPTY
2021-12-15 15:00
Double Darwin award goes to Thai men
image
whitesnake
2021-12-15 15:15
Maybe tryin' to "prick the lock" and force entry!!?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 mins ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 3,370 new cases; provincial totals
Guides22 mins ago

Top 5 places to enjoy Christmas brunch in Bangkok 2021
Thailand45 mins ago

Candidate for Bangkok governor under fire after claim he studied under Einstein’s grandson
Sponsored5 hours ago

Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
advertiseadvertise
Bangkok1 hour ago

Bangkok man calls for rescue after locking penis in padlock
Thailand1 hour ago

Ask the Girls (Part 2) – Questions you’ve always wanted answered
Thailand2 hours ago

Thais poke fun at TAT’s “fly the kite” event, the phrase has another meaning in Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Toll fee waived for Motorways 7 and 9 for 4-day New Year’s weekend
Eastern Thailand3 hours ago

Pfizer booster shots on offer in Rayong, 1,000 per day for 3 days
Thailand4 hours ago

Red Cross Fair being held online again this year due to Covid-19
Thailand4 hours ago

Japan donates used diesel trains, Thais criticise acquisition over transport costs
Bangkok4 hours ago

Thailand set to host five alcohol-free New Year’s celebration events
Singapore5 hours ago

Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai Crypto curtailed & Fake vax certificates | Thailand Top Stories
Krabi5 hours ago

Maya Bay re-opening to go ahead with strict conditions attached
Phuket5 hours ago

Fisherman’s body found by Saphan Hin Beach in Phuket
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending