Thailand
Canadian man arrested for stealing traffic barriers in Chiang Mai
Police have arrested a Canadian expat in Chiang Mai after driving his car around the city to steal metal traffic barriers. Yes, traffic barriers.
69 year old Ronald John Price was arrested today on Ratchadamnoen Road in Chiang Mai. According to reports, Mr. Price covered his face whilst stealing metal traffic barriers from around the province. He drove his sedan car to different locations around the city, stacked the barriers on top of his car and took them home.
Some of the spots he visited had CCTV cameras so the police were able to track him down from his car registration plates they were able to identify from the footage. Police say that he used to work as a postman in Canada, and has spent his retirement in Thailand at a rented house in the Padad district of Chiang Mai.
The police added that Mr. Price had been arrested for robbery in the past, and that he’d had just been released from the Chiang Mai Central Prison on April 27. The officers say they will track down the junk dealer or a recycling centre where the man sold those barriers. The shops could also face charges for being an accessory in the crimes and buying stolen goods.
SOURCE: Channel 7
