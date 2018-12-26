Subscribe to The Thaiger

Thailand

Cabinet passes same-sex marriage bill

The Thaiger

Published

2 mins ago

on

If you’re at least 20 years old, and one of you has Thai nationality, then, as a same-sex couple, you will soon be able to marry in Thailand.

The cabinet has approved the civil partnership Bill, paving the way for Thailand to become the first country in Asia to endorse same-sex marriage.

The current Bill, approved by the Cabinet yesterday, allows same-sex couples to adopt children, according to Nathporn Chatusripitak, an adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The actual issue of children is not in the bill but is already covered in the country’s child adoption laws.

In terms of assets and property, the current Civil and Commercial Code applies, so will work in much the same way as with heterosexual couples. In terms of state welfare, the payments to government officials will also cover their spouses.

The Bill is poised to go before the National Legislative Assembly for a final decision. If passed it will be announced in the Royal Gazette and take effect 120 days after.

The NLA reports that they currently have a backlog 50 bills to be deliberated so the new civil partnership Bill may not be passed in the current session which finishes on February 15, a week before the general election.



Thailand

Imam shot in Christmas Day shooting outside Pattani mosque

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

18 hours ago

on

December 25, 2018

By

Imam shot in Christmas Day shooting outside Pattani mosque | The Thaiger

An Imam has been shot dead in front of a Pattani mosque today. Police report that the shooting happened in front of Ban Tha Rab Mosque in Muang district and identified the victim as 45 year old Sama-ae Jehma.

Pol Captain Sirisak Wangkulam said Sama-ae led prayers and delivered sermons this morning. He then went to leave the mosque when someone opened fire on him.

“We are not sure how many shooters were involved in the attack,” Sirisak said.

Police will investigate as to whether the attack was related to the ongoing unrest in the deep South.

SOURCE: The Nation

Thailand

Political parties urged to push for lifting of media gag

The Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

December 25, 2018

By

Political parties urged to push for lifting of media gag | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai Journalists Association

The Thai Journalists Association (TJA) has issued a statement urging all political parties to join its campaign for the revocation of four executive orders issued by the NCPO that have imposed restrictions on press freedom and freedom of expression.

Even though NCPO have already rescinded some of the executive orders to pave the way for political parties and politicians to engage in political activities, TJA said orders restricting press freedom are still in force.

One of the four orders still in force forbids the media from broadcasting, printing or disseminating reports or information deemed a threat to national security and that would provoke unrest or conflicts. The other three forbid the media from criticising the military junta, empower security officials to prohibit news dissemination and legally protect the NBTC in case it takes action to restrict press freedom and the liberty of the people.

TJA said that the four executive orders are depriving the public of the right of access to information as they restrict the freedom of the media in the lead-up to the election.

They are calling on political parties to support its demand for the dismantling of these shackles “so that the Thai society can advance towards the climate of true democracy.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Thailand

“Prayut unfit to be the PM” – ex Cabinet colleague

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

December 25, 2018

By

“Prayut unfit to be the PM” – ex Cabinet colleague | The Thaiger

The Thai PM and the recently formed pro-junta political party are on the defensive as the chains are off other parties criticising them in the lead up to next year’s election.

A Government Spokesman, Buddhipong Punnakanta, has been wheeled out to speak to the media over the allegations made by a former Cabinet member citing the Junta chief’s indecisiveness, aggressiveness and lack of manners.

The PM has been forced to react to comments made by his former Cabinet member, Pridiyathorn Devakula.

“The prime minister rejects all forms of corruption and he has ordered strict punishment for any wrongdoings, regardless of the wrongdoers,” government spokesperson Buddhipong said.

“He is not affected by any attempts to malign him and is still determined to serve the country and the people.”

Pridiyathorn is a former governor of the Bank of Thailand who had served as deputy PM in charge of economic affairs in the Prayut government’s first Cabinet.

In a personal post yesterday, Pridiyathorn alleged that Phalang Pracharat Party was set up to pave the way for General Prayut to retain political power. He also accused the government of grabbing an unfair advantage over other political parties by wooing votes using the state budget and handout projects.

Pridiyathorn outlined eight reasons why he did not want General Prayut to return as prime minister after the election. He also mentioned that Prayut was once referred to as “a clown” by foreign media.

Deputy Premier and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan yesterday said Pridiyathorn’s allegations were baseless and originated from his “personal dislike” of certain government figures.

“He doesn’t like some people personally,” General Prawit said, adding that the dislike developed after Pridiyathorn left the post-coup government.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) is investigating allegations involving the pro-junta Phalang Pracharat regarding a recent fundraising dinner and the issuance of government welfare cards in exchange for party memberships.

EC secretary-general Jarungvith Phumma said yesterday that he expected the results of the investigation to be available within 30 to 60 days.

The election is scheduled for February 24 next year.

SOURCE: The Nation

