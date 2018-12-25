 Two Russian tourists from Phuket lost in Phang Nga forest, found safe | The Thaiger

Officers were searching more than four hours for two Russian tourists who got lost in the Sa Nang Manora Forest Park in Phang Nga last night. But good news, they were both eventually found safe.

Phang Nga police were searching for two Russian tourists, a 28 year old Russian woman and 29 year old Russian man. They were found at the entrance of the main waterfall of the park.

They had rented a motorbike from Phuket and ridden north into Phang Nga. The Russian tourists told officers that they have stayed in Phang Nga for two nights.

They says they went up to the top of the waterfall. Before the sun set, they were coming back down but got lost. Luckily they had some mobile phone signal and battery left. So they called the tourist police but finally ran out of credit on their phones.

Police topped up their telephone credit and advised them to use the internet to use maps. They talked via ‘WhatsApp’ to help the tourists. The pair eventually arrived at the waterfall exit without any injuries.





. Or .