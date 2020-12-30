Thailand
Cabinet members eat seafood lunch to prove it’s not contaminated with Covid-19
After the Laos government banned seafood imports from Thailand due to the Covid-19 outbreak at a Samut Sakhon fishing hub, Thai officials are assuring the neighbouring country that Thai seafood is not contaminated with the coronavirus. In what seems like a publicity stunt, members of the Thai Cabinet ate 7 seafood dishes for lunch yesterday to prove that Covid-19 cannot be transmitted through the cooked seafood.
The lawmakers posed for photos in front of the lunch buffet which included barbeque prawn, spicy prawn soup, stir-fried squid with shrimp paste, deep-fried sea bass with fish sauce, stir-fried shrimp with holy basil leaves, stir-fried squid with salted eggs and crab fried rice. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says if seafood is properly cooked, there is no risk of Covid-19.
Last week, the Laos authorities immediately halted all imports of both fresh and frozen seafood from Thailand due to fears that the seafood could be contaminated with the virus. The ban is temporary and the Laos government says they will lift the ban once Thailand and Laos reach a mutual agreement regarding safety measures. The Thai government recently issued a statement saying officials have been screening the seafood products and they have found no traces of Covid-19.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS
Thailand
Cabinet adds 8 holidays to the 2021 calendar including an extra day for Songkran
Get ready for more long weekends. The Thai Cabinet added 8 holidays to the 2021 calendar, including an extra day for Songkran, the Thai New Year celebrated by massive water flights.
Adding the extra holidays is an effort to promote domestic tourism and stimulate the economy which was battered by the pandemic. A government spokesperson confirmed the additional holidays with the Associated Press. The Cabinet set 4 national holidays and 4 regional holidays.
National holidays
- Friday, February 12 for the Chinese New Year
- Monday, April 12, adding a day to Songkran holiday from April 13-15
- Tuesday, July 27 for substitution day for Buddhist Lent
- Friday, September 24 to celebrate Mahidol Day which is in remembrance of Prince of Songkhla, Mahidol Adulyadej
Regional holidays
- Friday, March 26 for Wai Phra That (Northern Thailand)
- Monday, May 10 for Bun Bang Fai, known as the Rocket Festival (Northeastern Thailand)
- Wednesday, October 6 for Sart Thai, a festival held on the 10th lunar month (Southern Thailand)
- Thursday, October 21 for the End of Buddhist Lent (Central Thailand)
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Fewer travellers at Bangkok bus and rail stations as Covid worries take hold
It’s a lot quieter at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong train station and the Chatuchak bus terminal as Covid-19 restrictions take hold in the capital, leading some passengers to cancel their travel plans. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has already urged people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
Public transport stations in Bangkok have implemented strict hygiene measures, including socially-distanced seating and the mandatory wearing of face masks for both staff and passengers. Thailand finds itself in the grip of a second wave of the virus, after seemingly going several months without any community transmission. Yesterday, there were 155 new cases reported, only 10 of which are in arrivals from overseas.
Tough restrictions have been imposed in the worst-affected provinces, which include Bangkok, the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the outbreak began, and the eastern province of Rayong. In Bangkok, all entertainment venues have been closed until January 4. Bars and restaurants serving food and drinks are permitted to operate, provided they implement strict hygiene measures and close by midnight. Hostess bars, horseracing tracks, and cockfighting arenas are some of the establishments that have been hit with the temporary closure order.
The Health Ministry has predicted an inevitable rise in cases across the country as a result of inter-provincial New Year travel. As yet, the government has neither confirmed nor denied plans for a nationwide lockdown once the holiday period is over. The PM has said it will depend on the situation at the time, adding that he doesn’t believe things will get so bad as to require a second national lockdown.
Politics
Multiple challenges to Thai PM’s leadership have failed
Some compare him to Teflon for his ability to survive all manner of allegations, because the legal challenges keep coming and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha keeps winning. The Thai PM has now survived 3 legal challenges to his leadership, not to mention the countless calls for his resignation that were a hallmark of the recent pro-democracy protests. It’s probably safe to say he’s not going anywhere for a while.
The first challenge to the PM’s leadership came in September of last year, when he fought off an ombudsman ruling that he had not recited the full oath of office while being sworn in the previous July. In that case, the Constitutional Court ruled that it didn’t have the authority to make a call on the matter.
About a week later, the court had to rule on whether or not the PM could be considered a state official while in the role of chief of the National Council for Peace and Order. Opposition parties argued that the PM was a state official while head of the NCPO, meaning he was not entitled to hold the position of PM after last year’s election. However, the court found that as the NCPO had seized power in a 2014 coup, the position of its chief was not under state command, therefore he could not be considered a state official.
The third challenge came last month, when the Constitutional Court again found in the PM’s favour, acquitting him of charges that he was illegally occupying a military residence. The opposition had accused the PM of a conflict of interest by living in the property after he had retired from the army. The court ruled that the PM was permitted to remain in the property under a 2005 army regulation, which permits retired army generals to stay living in military residences if they continue to serve the country well. The PM has lived at the army property since becoming army chief in 2010.
B.T.
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:22 am
What they can prove by eating free food? Typical idiotic propaganda.Anything can be contaminated when contacted with virus.The question is how long it will survive without host.The most personal hygiene and self distancing .Seafood safe If people who have contact with are free from virus .Very simple.
John
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:40 am
First of all viruses are NOT ALIVE. There is no survival time for viruses. They become inept when exposed to UV light and high/low temp. Typically a virus that replicates inside human cells needs a consistent 98.6 F degree temp to maintain it’s structure. You can not contract a virus from cooked food. That’s why we cook food to begin with. Everyone is going insane with this covid thing.
Galaxy
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:27 am
Hé guys, your demonstration is absolutely idiot. Wait some days before to mention that you are not COVID thick!
John
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:41 am
Ignorance is bliss