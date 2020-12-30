image
image
image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Cabinet members eat seafood lunch to prove it’s not contaminated with Covid-19

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Cabinet members eat seafood lunch to prove it&#8217;s not contaminated with Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Matichon
    • follow us in feedly

After the Laos government banned seafood imports from Thailand due to the Covid-19 outbreak at a Samut Sakhon fishing hub, Thai officials are assuring the neighbouring country that Thai seafood is not contaminated with the coronavirus. In what seems like a publicity stunt, members of the Thai Cabinet ate 7 seafood dishes for lunch yesterday to prove that Covid-19 cannot be transmitted through the cooked seafood.

The lawmakers posed for photos in front of the lunch buffet which included barbeque prawn, spicy prawn soup, stir-fried squid with shrimp paste, deep-fried sea bass with fish sauce, stir-fried shrimp with holy basil leaves, stir-fried squid with salted eggs and crab fried rice. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says if seafood is properly cooked, there is no risk of Covid-19.

Last week, the Laos authorities immediately halted all imports of both fresh and frozen seafood from Thailand due to fears that the seafood could be contaminated with the virus. The ban is temporary and the Laos government says they will lift the ban once Thailand and Laos reach a mutual agreement regarding safety measures. The Thai government recently issued a statement saying officials have been screening the seafood products and they have found no traces of Covid-19.

Cabinet members eat seafood lunch to prove it's not contaminated with Covid-19 | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai PBS

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Avatar

    B.T.

    Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:22 am

    What they can prove by eating free food? Typical idiotic propaganda.Anything can be contaminated when contacted with virus.The question is how long it will survive without host.The most personal hygiene and self distancing .Seafood safe If people who have contact with are free from virus .Very simple.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      John

      Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:40 am

      First of all viruses are NOT ALIVE. There is no survival time for viruses. They become inept when exposed to UV light and high/low temp. Typically a virus that replicates inside human cells needs a consistent 98.6 F degree temp to maintain it’s structure. You can not contract a virus from cooked food. That’s why we cook food to begin with. Everyone is going insane with this covid thing.

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Galaxy

    Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Hé guys, your demonstration is absolutely idiot. Wait some days before to mention that you are not COVID thick!

    Reply
    • Avatar

      John

      Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:41 am

      Ignorance is bliss

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Thailand

Cabinet adds 8 holidays to the 2021 calendar including an extra day for Songkran

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

13 mins ago

on

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

By

Cabinet adds 8 holidays to the 2021 calendar including an extra day for Songkran | The Thaiger

Get ready for more long weekends. The Thai Cabinet added 8 holidays to the 2021 calendar, including an extra day for Songkran, the Thai New Year celebrated by massive water flights.

Adding the extra holidays is an effort to promote domestic tourism and stimulate the economy which was battered by the pandemic. A government spokesperson confirmed the additional holidays with the Associated Press. The Cabinet set 4 national holidays and 4 regional holidays.

National holidays

  • Friday, February 12 for the Chinese New Year
  • Monday, April 12, adding a day to Songkran holiday from April 13-15
  • Tuesday, July 27 for substitution day for Buddhist Lent
  • Friday, September 24 to celebrate Mahidol Day which is in remembrance of Prince of Songkhla, Mahidol Adulyadej

Regional holidays

  • Friday, March 26 for Wai Phra That (Northern Thailand)
  • Monday, May 10 for Bun Bang Fai, known as the Rocket Festival (Northeastern Thailand)
  • Wednesday, October 6 for Sart Thai, a festival held on the 10th lunar month (Southern Thailand)
  • Thursday, October 21 for the End of Buddhist Lent (Central Thailand)

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Fewer travellers at Bangkok bus and rail stations as Covid worries take hold

Maya Taylor

Published

49 mins ago

on

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

By

Fewer travellers at Bangkok bus and rail stations as Covid worries take hold | The Thaiger
PHOTO: INN News

It’s a lot quieter at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong train station and the Chatuchak bus terminal as Covid-19 restrictions take hold in the capital, leading some passengers to cancel their travel plans. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has already urged people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Public transport stations in Bangkok have implemented strict hygiene measures, including socially-distanced seating and the mandatory wearing of face masks for both staff and passengers. Thailand finds itself in the grip of a second wave of the virus, after seemingly going several months without any community transmission. Yesterday, there were 155 new cases reported, only 10 of which are in arrivals from overseas.

Tough restrictions have been imposed in the worst-affected provinces, which include Bangkok, the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the outbreak began, and the eastern province of Rayong. In Bangkok, all entertainment venues have been closed until January 4. Bars and restaurants serving food and drinks are permitted to operate, provided they implement strict hygiene measures and close by midnight. Hostess bars, horseracing tracks, and cockfighting arenas are some of the establishments that have been hit with the temporary closure order.

The Health Ministry has predicted an inevitable rise in cases across the country as a result of inter-provincial New Year travel. As yet, the government has neither confirmed nor denied plans for a nationwide lockdown once the holiday period is over. The PM has said it will depend on the situation at the time, adding that he doesn’t believe things will get so bad as to require a second national lockdown.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Politics

Multiple challenges to Thai PM’s leadership have failed

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

By

Multiple challenges to Thai PM’s leadership have failed | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Some compare him to Teflon for his ability to survive all manner of allegations, because the legal challenges keep coming and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha keeps winning. The Thai PM has now survived 3 legal challenges to his leadership, not to mention the countless calls for his resignation that were a hallmark of the recent pro-democracy protests. It’s probably safe to say he’s not going anywhere for a while.

The first challenge to the PM’s leadership came in September of last year, when he fought off an ombudsman ruling that he had not recited the full oath of office while being sworn in the previous July. In that case, the Constitutional Court ruled that it didn’t have the authority to make a call on the matter.

About a week later, the court had to rule on whether or not the PM could be considered a state official while in the role of chief of the National Council for Peace and Order. Opposition parties argued that the PM was a state official while head of the NCPO, meaning he was not entitled to hold the position of PM after last year’s election. However, the court found that as the NCPO had seized power in a 2014 coup, the position of its chief was not under state command, therefore he could not be considered a state official.

The third challenge came last month, when the Constitutional Court again found in the PM’s favour, acquitting him of charges that he was illegally occupying a military residence. The opposition had accused the PM of a conflict of interest by living in the property after he had retired from the army. The court ruled that the PM was permitted to remain in the property under a 2005 army regulation, which permits retired army generals to stay living in military residences if they continue to serve the country well. The PM has lived at the army property since becoming army chief in 2010.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 week ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

The smog returns to Bangkok | The Thaiger
Air Pollution2 weeks ago

The smog returns to Bangkok

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10

Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9

Kiss the high season goodbye &#8211; Thailand&#8217;s long wait continues | The Thaiger
Tourism3 weeks ago

Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending