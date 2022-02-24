Thailand
Cabinet approves the use of chemical castration on repeat sex offenders
The Thai Cabinet approved a bill aimed at preventing repeated sexual offense cases, which includes chemically castrating sexual predators, if at least two medical professionals agree with the procedure and the offender gives consent.
MP and spokesperson from the Palang Pracharath Party, Pacharin Sumsiripon, and Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin had proposed the so-called “Sex Act” to prevent repeated sexual offense cases. The act aims to provide safety to the population and put a serious punishment on offenders of all ages and genders who repeatedly commit violent sex acts. A total of 320 MPs agreed on the act.
Aside from the court-ordered castration, the act sets other measures to prevent offenders from repeating sexual assault. Some offenders will be ordered wear a tracking device and to only stay in one area, which would be designated by the court. They would also be banned from leaving the country, required to notify when changing a workplace, prohibited from joining certain activities that could lead to the offenses.
SOURCE: Khaosod | MRG Online
