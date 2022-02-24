Connect with us

Travel Guide: Common jobs for foreigners in Thailand 2022

Thailand is a great place for everyone, from families to backpackers to retirees and those who want to work here. There are a lot of people who have fallen in love with the country and never left. After two years of pandemic, Thailand is slowly opening up and we believe that once the dust has settled, there will be plenty of new opportunities available for those who want them. Popular job hunting websites like LinkedIn and JobsDB will get your foot in the door, giving you a good idea of what’s available for your specific skillset and expertise.

Most of the office jobs will require you to relocate to Bangkok. While there’s no doubt that two years of pandemic have fundamentally impacted the working requirements from employers, there’s no guarantee those changes are here to stay indefinitely. During extended periods of lockdown in Thailand, companies were increasingly open to remote work, allowing their employees to adopt work-from-home routines. But as covid restrictions ease and the government’s attitude toward Covid-19 as an epidemic to an endemic disease, employers might be drifting back toward traditional office work styles in 2022. So without further ado, here’s a shortlist of common jobs for expats in Thailand this year.

English Teacher
This is by far the most common option and they opportunities may be seemingly endless. But pandemic pressures quickly made quality teaching positions increasingly competitive, as the many English speaking expats who got stuck in the country struggled to find work to survive. Meanwhile, teacher salaries were reduced as schools slashed budgets.

Just like any other job, a teacher’s salary depends on experience and qualifications. Regardless of whether you teach at a public or a private school, your salary should be enough for you to live in the neighborhood where you teach. Of course, competition is higher at international schools, but they also offer higher pay (likely at the cost of much less free time outside of work). As for teaching in a local Thai school, chances are that it’ll be much easier to find employment — at the cost of lower pay.

If you wish to work in higher paying teaching positions, you must have at least a bachelor’s degree (in any subject). TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certificates can be completed at a Thai Ministry of Education authorized school. These schools almost always guarantee teacher employment for native speakers who complete a four-week TEFL course. But you would be well advised to take the necessary trainings to received internationally-accepted teaching qualifications before you begin your language instruction journey in the Land of Smiles.

It’s not just English, though. It can be other foreign languages, too. Most international schools have French and Spanish as their second language classes, but some other schools will offer additional languages.

Teaching opportunities are available in cities across the country, though the majority of them are in Bangkok.

More about it here.

Employee at an International Company
There are many international, and multinational companies here in Thailand. Some places have a position specifically for foreigners.

Expats working in the IT field have a variety of job opportunities. Most multinational businesses seek the best and most experienced industry professionals. There are also lower-level positions available for candidates with only a few years of experience.

Javascript for both front end and back are popular, and iOS and Android mobile app development are also in high demand.

Marketing positions are highly competitive for both Thais and expats. But similar to the tech field, there are usually plenty of openings available. Both Thai and international companies are looking for people to join their marketing departments, especially for digital marketing roles.

Manager in the Hospitality Industry
If you have the proper academic credentials and years of hotel experience, you may well be able to work for one of Thailand’s hotel chains. Large hotel companies frequently hire foreigners for high-level managerial roles.

Many luxury hotels will frequently hire foreign nationals as managers because they require internationals with a certain level of language proficiency or expertise.

If you’re someone with culinary skills, you can be a head chef at either a hotel or a popular restaurant. Most places will have foreigners in the kitchen, similar to being a general manager.

Freelancer & Digital Nomad
You can also try being a freelancer, and there are many websites you can do it on. You can give Fiverr or Upwork a try, if you’re not on it already. They’re not restricted to any field, so it’s really up to you.

If you’re someone with a specific skills set, whether it’s a graphic designer, consultant, video editor or a writer,

Additionally, there are many good co-working spaces all over Thailand, especially Bangkok, if you need dedicated office space. You’ll be surprised at how many entrepreneurs work there. So it’s also a great opportunity to build solid connections.

We made a similar list last year, and you can read more about it here.

Entrepreneur & Online Businessman
Starting your own business is easier said than done. The idea of being your own boss has been gaining popularity over the years, and for the right reasons.

To read more about the ins and out of doing business in Thailand, there’s nobody better to ask than our very own Tim Newton. Read his blog entries about the topic…

During the pandemic, more businesses have been adopting a remote work policy. Even as the country begins to open up, many Thai businesses have embraced this new method of doing business. In Thailand, you can work in whatever city you wish.

This is similar to the point we made earlier about digital nomads and freelancers. Being self employed in this day and age has a lot of benefits. If you’re good at something, you’re already halfway there. On LinkedIn, there are many people looking for connections and job opportunities. (In fact, that’s how I found this one!)

 

