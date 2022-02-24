Travel
Travel Guide: Common jobs for foreigners in Thailand 2022
Thailand is a great place for everyone, from families to backpackers to retirees and those who want to work here. There are a lot of people who have fallen in love with the country and never left. After two years of pandemic, Thailand is slowly opening up and we believe that once the dust has settled, there will be plenty of new opportunities available for those who want them. Popular job hunting websites like LinkedIn and JobsDB will get your foot in the door, giving you a good idea of what’s available for your specific skillset and expertise.
Most of the office jobs will require you to relocate to Bangkok. While there’s no doubt that two years of pandemic have fundamentally impacted the working requirements from employers, there’s no guarantee those changes are here to stay indefinitely. During extended periods of lockdown in Thailand, companies were increasingly open to remote work, allowing their employees to adopt work-from-home routines. But as covid restrictions ease and the government’s attitude toward Covid-19 as an epidemic to an endemic disease, employers might be drifting back toward traditional office work styles in 2022. So without further ado, here’s a shortlist of common jobs for expats in Thailand this year.
English Teacher
This is by far the most common option and they opportunities may be seemingly endless. But pandemic pressures quickly made quality teaching positions increasingly competitive, as the many English speaking expats who got stuck in the country struggled to find work to survive. Meanwhile, teacher salaries were reduced as schools slashed budgets.
Just like any other job, a teacher’s salary depends on experience and qualifications. Regardless of whether you teach at a public or a private school, your salary should be enough for you to live in the neighborhood where you teach. Of course, competition is higher at international schools, but they also offer higher pay (likely at the cost of much less free time outside of work). As for teaching in a local Thai school, chances are that it’ll be much easier to find employment — at the cost of lower pay.
If you wish to work in higher paying teaching positions, you must have at least a bachelor’s degree (in any subject). TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certificates can be completed at a Thai Ministry of Education authorized school. These schools almost always guarantee teacher employment for native speakers who complete a four-week TEFL course. But you would be well advised to take the necessary trainings to received internationally-accepted teaching qualifications before you begin your language instruction journey in the Land of Smiles.
It’s not just English, though. It can be other foreign languages, too. Most international schools have French and Spanish as their second language classes, but some other schools will offer additional languages.
Teaching opportunities are available in cities across the country, though the majority of them are in Bangkok.
More about it here.
Employee at an International Company
There are many international, and multinational companies here in Thailand. Some places have a position specifically for foreigners.
Expats working in the IT field have a variety of job opportunities. Most multinational businesses seek the best and most experienced industry professionals. There are also lower-level positions available for candidates with only a few years of experience.
Javascript for both front end and back are popular, and iOS and Android mobile app development are also in high demand.
Marketing positions are highly competitive for both Thais and expats. But similar to the tech field, there are usually plenty of openings available. Both Thai and international companies are looking for people to join their marketing departments, especially for digital marketing roles.
Manager in the Hospitality Industry
If you have the proper academic credentials and years of hotel experience, you may well be able to work for one of Thailand’s hotel chains. Large hotel companies frequently hire foreigners for high-level managerial roles.
Many luxury hotels will frequently hire foreign nationals as managers because they require internationals with a certain level of language proficiency or expertise.
If you’re someone with culinary skills, you can be a head chef at either a hotel or a popular restaurant. Most places will have foreigners in the kitchen, similar to being a general manager.
Freelancer & Digital Nomad
You can also try being a freelancer, and there are many websites you can do it on. You can give Fiverr or Upwork a try, if you’re not on it already. They’re not restricted to any field, so it’s really up to you.
If you’re someone with a specific skills set, whether it’s a graphic designer, consultant, video editor or a writer,
Additionally, there are many good co-working spaces all over Thailand, especially Bangkok, if you need dedicated office space. You’ll be surprised at how many entrepreneurs work there. So it’s also a great opportunity to build solid connections.
We made a similar list last year, and you can read more about it here.
Entrepreneur & Online Businessman
Starting your own business is easier said than done. The idea of being your own boss has been gaining popularity over the years, and for the right reasons.
To read more about the ins and out of doing business in Thailand, there’s nobody better to ask than our very own Tim Newton. Read his blog entries about the topic…
During the pandemic, more businesses have been adopting a remote work policy. Even as the country begins to open up, many Thai businesses have embraced this new method of doing business. In Thailand, you can work in whatever city you wish.
This is similar to the point we made earlier about digital nomads and freelancers. Being self employed in this day and age has a lot of benefits. If you’re good at something, you’re already halfway there. On LinkedIn, there are many people looking for connections and job opportunities. (In fact, that’s how I found this one!)
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cambodia among first countries to give Covid-19 vaccines to children under 5
The new Test & Go – the fine print
Asia News Today | Starving Burmese Refugees & Terrorist groups in Philippines
Thai Vietjet – ‘Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew’ ready to fly international
Travel Guide: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
Travel Guide: Thailand Pass “Test & Go” 3.0 – All you need to know!
Oil tanker investigated after Thai Navy spots waste off the coast of Chon Buri
Travel Guide: Common jobs for foreigners in Thailand 2022
Cabinet approves the use of chemical castration on repeat sex offenders
Roof tiler fractures skull after falling through school roof in Sri Racha, Chon Buri province
Teenager reports sexual assault at co-ed isolation centre for Covid-19 patients
Universal coverage scheme has spent over 101 billion baht on Covid-19 treatment
Thai Embassy in Poland preparing to evacuate Thai citizens from Ukraine
Bangkok court rejects bail applications of prominent pro-democracy activists
Thailand News Update | Doubts on Thailand’s Songkran 2022
Pending bill could help families of disappeared Thai activists take legal action
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
20 fun facts about Thailand
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? New Netflix documentary argues the case against Boeing
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
Top 15 Restaurants to try in Chiang Mai
Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
Malaysia says its borders could re-open fully by second quarter of 2022
City Guide: Top 10 luxury hotels to book in Bangkok 2022
Thailand’s hotel operators call for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped
Thailand News Today | Tourism sector calls for full reopening in March
Despite rising Omicron infections, Thailand is forced to reconsider current restrictions
Tourism operators submit letter to PM calling for all entry restrictions to be lifted
Thailand’s long road back to ’normal’
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Guides1 day ago
20 fun facts about Thailand
- Thailand21 hours ago
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Malaysia says its borders could re-open fully by second quarter of 2022
- Opinion3 days ago
Thailand’s long road back to ’normal’
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 pool villas in Phuket recommended by CBRE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Covid alert back at Level 4, CCSA says no lockdowns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s daily Covid cases could hit 100,000, according to leading virologist
Recent comments: