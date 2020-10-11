UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao | The Thaiger

Thailand
UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao
A bus has collided with a train next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station, killing 18 passengers and injuring 44. The incident happened just after 8am this morning. The chartered bus was carrying some 60 factory workers to a Buddhist ceremony and was crossing a railway track when it was struck by a freight train headed to Samut Prakhan, south of Bangkok, from the north east of the country.
Earlier it was reported in Thai PBS World that 20 people had died. The incident in Chachoengsao province, about 50 kilometres east of Bangkok, occurred as passengers were on their way to attending a Thod Kathin merit-making ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent.
The chartered bus was carrying about 60 passengers, from Samut Prakan province to Wat Bang Pla Nak in Muang district.
13 patients have now been discharged from hospital.
Rescue workers say they found the bus overturned and laying on its side, with part of the roof ripped off. Metal and debris littered the scene as well as bodies, and belongings scattered. CCTV, shown to the media by a government official, shows the bus creeping off the road onto the adjacent train tracks before the freight train slams into its side.
PHOTO: Bangpakong Rescue Foundation
Deadly bus incidents are common in Thailand as the country ranks in the top 10 of the world’s most dangerous roads with speeding, drink driving and corrupt law enforcement officials contributing to its dismal ranking. 75% of Thailand’s road deaths involve motorbikes.
Recently, news came of Thailand’s new police chief halting drink-driving checkpoints, citing transparency issues.
8,000 homes inundated in Nakhon Ratchasima after 2 says of torrential rain
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging emergency services and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand’s north east, to urgently attend to the suffering of the region’s flood victims. Flooding has cut electricity and water supplies to several areas around the district.
8,000+ houses have been flooded after the overflowing Lam Takong River inundated nearby farming and residential communities. The flooding follows days of heavy rain, especially in the Khao Yai mountainous area, in the province’s south west.
Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Vichien Chanthanothai has attended the region’s worst hit areas today to distribute relief supplies, lunch boxes and survival kits to flood victims. Most have stayed in their flooded homes with family and to protect their property.
“It will take another day for flood waters to recede and the situation will gradually return to normal.”
But Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department reports that the recent rains in Pak Chong have been an enormous help to the Lam Phra Ploeng and Khun Dan Prakanchon dams, which were almost empty earlier this year.
• Lam Phra Ploeng reservoir is now 93% full, with 145 million cubic metres of water
• Khun Dan Prakanchon reservoir is 96% full, with 216 million cubic metres of water
In Phetchaburi, south of Bangkok, more than 400 homes in the Nong Ya Plong district, north of the province, along with the Petkasem highway near the main Cha-am intersection, were flooded earlier today after 2 days of heavy rain in the province. Flood waters, in areas north west of Hua Hin, have now receded after train tracks through parts of Phetchaburi were inundated under 10 cm of floodwater earlier today.
Attackers of hospital emergency ward receive prison sentences
Attackers of a hospital’s emergency ward in July have received prison sentences from the Samut Prakan Court. The 2 men attacked medical staffat the emergency ward at Vibharam Chaiprakarn Hospital in Phra Pradaeng district, south of Bangkok, on the night of July 19. The incidents were due to 2 rival gangs fighting with members showing up at the hospital after fellow members were injured.
22 year old Ratchapong Wassana was stabbed in the chest and seriously injured in the gang fight. He was rushed to Vibharam Chaiprakan Hospital, just a few kilometres away from Muangsamut Hospital, where 2 rival gang members were hospitalised after the same fight. At 6pm, around 20 men arrived at Vibharam Chaiprakarn Hospital, where they were told by doctors that Ratchapong had died.
One of those men charged at a female doctor who was performing CPR on another patient and hit her, believing that she was too slow to save Ratchapol’s life. Another man hit a hospital staff member and hurt him as well.
The group of men then went to Muangsamut Hospital, and forced their way into the emergency ward. They attacked the hospitalised gang member’s friends, destroying equipment and furniture, according to police reports. The Samut Prakarn Court sentenced the 2 men to 4 years and 6 months, and 4 years respectively to prison. However, since the men confessed to the charges, their sentences were reduced to 2 years and 3 months, and 2 years respectively.
As for the other gang members, their court case verdicts are still pending.
