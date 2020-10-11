Politics
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
German politicians have raised questions in parliament about the status of Thailand’s Head of State as a part time resident in the state of Bavaria, after protests in Thailand have continued to make international news, drawing attention to Thailand and the Thai government’s fragile political situation.
Frithjof Schmidt, from Germany’s Green Party, has questioned the German Foreign Ministry about its position towards the protests in Thailand as well as possible EU economic sanctions against Thailand’s current government, which has drawn attention in the German parliament and the EU, including a previous boycott and cessation of some trade following the military coup in 2014.
Dr Frithjof Schmidt, Green Party
The European Union some time ago suspended negotiations on a free trade agreement with Thailand because of the junta’s behaviour. Following the announcement of elections, negotiations were resumed in order to promote this process of return to democracy.
Are you prepared to work now in this situation in the European Council to freeze these negotiations again as long as the junta continues to block the path to democracy in Thailand?
Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas
I do indeed think that this is an option that we are keeping open within the European Union. I think it is right to have a dialogue on this once again with the Thai side. We also have the opportunity because, as I believe, there is a great Thai interest in an agreement to this end, which is used as a means of exerting pressure.
The MP also alluded to the occasional presence of Thailand’s Head of State as a resident in Bavaria.
A history of freezing inter-government contracts has not been regarded as making any difference in the way Thailand’s government operates as free trade talks resumed even after Thailand returned to a ‘democracy’ in the 2019 general election, which saw the country remain under quasi-military rule with allegations of human rights violations and freedom of speech still being made by opposition groups.
And some direct quotes in the question time regarding Thailand’s monarch…
Dr Frithjof Schmidt, Green Party
“I have one more inquiry. The Thai king stays often and for a long time in Germany; he owns a villa here. That is in order. But he also conducts direct politics from Germany. Among other things, he has publicly banned his sister from running as the leading candidate for the main opposition party.
Why has the Federal Government tolerated for months this extremely unusual and, in my opinion, illegal behaviour by a foreign head of state to conduct politics from German soil?”
Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas
“We have made it clear that policy affecting the country of Thailand does not have to be taken from German soil. Also, I believe that there are many bizarre reports on what is taking place. But it is not in line with the view of the German Federal Government that – and this is different from what we had with Mr Navalny – guests in our country carry out their state business from here; we would always like to counteract this clearly.”
SOURCE: PrachataiKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Politics
Progressive Movement party to recruit 32 local candidates for December local elections
The Progressive Movement (code for “the-new-Future-Forward-party”), says it will recruit 32 local candidates for the upcoming December elections. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the movement’s leader, and former Future Forward Party MP, says more provinces could be added later to the Provincial Administrative Organisation election.
The party will use the slogan “Changing Thailand starts at home” for its campaign. The Move Forward Party is the new name of the Future Forward Party after it was disbanded by the Constitutional Court on February 21 for being accused of accepting a 191 million baht “loan” from its leader, Thanathorn.
This time, however, Thanathorn says there will be no vote-buying, with candidates campaigning for support on a platform that includes mass transit projects and tourism solutions to education issues and the environment. Thanathorn is currently banned from holding any political office positions, but the Progressive Movement is the first political entity to target the local polls after the cabinet approved the PAO elections for December. On Monday, the committee will meet to set the date, which is rumoured to be Sunday, December 20, due to other dates clashing with holidays.
Meanwhile, the Democrat Party says they will meet on October 18 to choose candidates for the elections and a political group called Samut Prakan Progressive has reportedly chosen well-known singer Nantida Kaewbuasai as a PAO chief candidate in the province.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
“No more coups”, Thailand’s new military commander
There will be no more coups d’état, the new military commander in chief General Chalermpol Srisawat says. He vows that the army will no longer get involved in politics and says the military is in place to protect the country. His pronouncement has been made on the 44th anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre, a pivotal event in Thai politics in 1976.
There have been 12 military coups in Thailand since the country’s first coup in 1932 which ended nearly 800 years of absolute monarchy. The last coup was in May 2014, lead by then-army general Prayut Chan-o-cha, now the encumbent PM. A number of army officials now serve on the Thai Senate, but Srisawat did not comment on their role in politics.
6 Senate positions are reserved for the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, the defence permanent secretary, the national police chief, and the heads of the army, navy, and air force, who are all senators ex officio. As of 2020, 104 of the 250 senators are military or police officers – Wikapedia
Srisawat spoke at a meeting with new chiefs in the military, calling on them to abide by the Defence Ministry’s policies and principles of protecting the monarchy. He says the military’s job is to protect the country and its institutions.
While a number of pro-democracy protests over the past few months, calling for an end to the military government and a rewrite of the constitution, Srisawat says people have a right to express their opinions, as long as the comments don’t affect national security. He also says the National Police should provide security during the October 14 pro-democracy rally.
“Like the public, we believe a democratic government with the King as head of state is not the worst kind of regime. So, we have to think about how to encourage people to use their rights to improve their quality of life.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Events
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
An exhibition has been assembled to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre that occurred on October 6, 1976. The ‘pop up’ museum has been assembled at the University’s Tha Prachan campus, right next to the front gate of the University, and only metres away from where the events of that fateful day occurred.
The exhibition attempts to portray the horrors of the massacre and the events that led up to it. The displays include photos, interactive displays, with volunteers to provide explanations. There are many vivid images and sounds of the day’s fateful events, 44 years ago, today.
Political, economic and ideological factors at the time caused Thai society to polarise into socialist-minded left, and conservative and royalist right camps.
The unfolding of the massacre in 1976, 44 years ago, started a few weeks before October 6, when the tortured corpses of 2 electricity officials, sympathetic to the left, were found hanging on September 24, in Nakhon Pathom, north of Bangkok. The discovery of these bodies sparked a series of protests, culminating in the bloody crackdown by police and army at the Thammasat University campus 2 weeks later.
In the mid 1970s, communist forces had taken control across the South East Asian region. In 1975, Thailand’s neighbour Laos had fallen to communist troops who deposed their monarchy, while North Vietnam had defeated the Americans and South Vietnam in the drawn out Vietnam war. In Cambodia a horrific genocide was underway led by the ruthless Khmer Rouge whose intent was to take ‘Kampuchea’ back to ‘Year Zero’ in a textbook communist dystopia.
Thailand was struggling with its own communist insurgency, along with political instability and a faltering economy. After their success of ousting the ‘dictator’Field Marshal Thanom Kittikachorn just 3 years before, Thais protested to demand greater freedoms and a more just society.
Turmoil in Thailand
The protests gathered pace when word spread that two widely vilified Thai leaders, exiled after the “people’s uprising” of 1973, were heading back to Thailand.
On August 16, 1976, it was reported that Field Marshal Prapas Charusathien had returned. 3 days later, about 10,000 protesters marched from Sanam Luang to Thammasat University’s football field and camped there overnight. More university students joined the protest, prompting Prapas to flee Thailand again on August 22.
The other exiled leader to attempt a return was Field Marshal Thanom Kittikachorn. He been sent into exile just 3 years earlier by the people’s uprising. Thais were appalled when Thanom, widely dubbed a “tyrant” and “dictator”, and whose government was notoriously corrupt. The government of the time, led by MR Seni Pramoj, at first declined Field Marshal Thanom’s plea to be allowed to return from exile to attend to the health of his elderly father.
On September 19, the government relented and Thanom returned to Thailand, donned the saffron robes of a monk and was instantly ordained at Wat Bowonniwet Vihara. He was also visited by the Thai King and the Queen.
The government’s about-face would prove to be a crucial error.
His presence further polarised the fragile Thai political divides. The country’s right wing used the anti-communist rhetoric of the day to accuse the protesters, and their attempts to kick out the recently returned Thanom, as a left-wing rump who supported the communists.
Timeline of a Massacre
On September 23, a heated parliamentary debate prompted Thai PM Seni to resign after the left and right wings of his party failed to find a compromise to deal with Thanom. HM King Bhumibol would order the prime minister’s re-instatement just 2 days later.
On September 24, the bodies of the 2 electrical officials, who had been part of protests to oust Thanom, were found hanged at the Red Gate in the main city district of Nakhon Pathom. Student leaders were able to find direct photographic evidence of the crime and its political nature.
On September 25, student leaders issued two demands – for Thanom to be exiled and for the murderers of Wichai and Chumporn to be brought to justice.
On September 29, more than 20,000 students gathered at Sanam Luang field near Thammasat to voice the demands. Other protests sprang up in other parts of the country. Many of the protesters were attacked by right-wing thugs describing themselves as patriots.
On October 4, Seni revealed that a group of policemen were behind the killings of Wichai and Chumporn. Dozens of right-wing thugs descended on Sanam Luang to intimidate the protesters. In response, the students took refuge in the campus.
On October 5, the Bangkok Post inflamed the situation when it published a report and photo of a student play about the lynching and hanging of the 2 men. A right-leaning newspaper called Dao Siam published the same photo, claiming one of the students shown hanging bore a resemblance to the Crown Prince, now Thailand’s King. In a story headlined “Stomping on the Hearts of Thais across the Country”, it claimed the play was a deliberate insult to the Prince.
The play’s performers immediately tried to clear up the confusion, but by then several right-wing radio stations and other media had started describing the protesting students as “insurgents”.
Tensions finally boiled over on the morning of October 6, when security forces surrounded the Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus and opened fire on the defenceless protesting students. Ultra-right-wing militias joined the attack and stormed the gates of the university. Students were beaten and killed on the spot or dragged out and lynched on neighbouring Sanam Luang in front of baying mobs. The official death toll was 45. Of the dead many were state officials, with 145 people injured. Unofficial accounts claim that more than 100 were killed.
Some corpses were hanged on trees, just over the road from the university, and beaten in front of the assembled crowd. One image, taken by AP photographer Neal Ulevich, captured the senseless brutality and madness of the morning on film; the most famous is the photo of a mutilated corpse dangling from a treeas a man gleefully smashes the lifeless body with a plastic chair. The crowd looks on, some even laughing. That photo would go on to haunt Thai politics for decades following.
Neal’s images won him the 1977 Pulitzer Prize for Spot News Photography.
The exhibition
Priyakorn Pusawiro is a “creative technologist” at Thonburi’s King Mongkut’s University of Technology and worked as a key contributor to the exhibition.
“We present the facts here for experience-based learning, but we hope young visitors will seek more knowledge of October 6’s events after they leave the exhibition.”
Other key contributors are Thanapol Eawsakul of Fah Diew Kan (Same Sky) magazine, Pataraporn Puthong who has produced documentaries and an archive of the events of October 6 at (doct6.com), and architect Benjamas Winitchakul.
Assistant Professor Prajak Kongkirati, a lecturer at Tammasat’s Political Science Faculty, says the commemoration should serve as a warning to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
“While revisiting the past at this museum, we should think about how to prevent such things from recurring … what precautions we can take.”
The displays also put the incident into context with geopolitical turmoil in the region at the time.
Professor Thongchai Winichakul remembers being the last person to speak on stage at that protest. Addressing the media to commemorate the incident, he recalled saying, “Please stop firing. We are unarmed. Our protest is peaceful.”
He recalled that he had been speaking for more than an hour in the hope of protecting thousands of people in the campus from the armed attack. He said he was enraged, scared, hopeless, sad, ashamed and crying as protesters ran for their lives in the chaos.
Thongchai ended up arrested and detained, alongside many of his friends, as the coup unfurled in Bangkok.
In the aftermath of the bloody incident, the military dictatorship, which had ruled Thailand for more than a decade, was overthrown. The unstable political climate which, made worse by the existence of fragile coalition governments, frequent strikes and protests, and the rise of communist governments in neighbouring countries, forced the hand of two separate factions of the Thai army to launch another coup in order to restore order.
No one ever faced justice for the bloody massacre or for the hanging of the two men on September 24, 1976.
A newly elected government, in the wake of the incident and a subsequent coup, had an official stance of “forgive and forget”. The Thai public remained largely silent and public discussion of the events of October 1976, to this day, spark a raw nerve in political circles, and open discussion about the Thammasat University Massacre is not supported by the current government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The exhibition runs this week until Sunday, October 11. Enter the main gate and it’s in the large building to your left. Entry is free.
On October 14, student protesters will hold another rally at the Democracy Monument as the demonstrations turn their attention to the Thai military’s involvement in politics.
SOURCES: AP Archives | Wikipedia | Thai PBS World | Thammasat UniversityKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
8,000 homes inundated in Nakhon Ratchasima after 2 says of torrential rain
UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
New Bangkok BTS line to start running in December
Attackers of hospital emergency ward receive prison sentences
74 Thais in quarantine after Burmese truck driver tests positive for Covid-19
2 new cases, Covid-19 update (Sunday)
Bangkok residents not satisfied with floodwater management-Nida Poll
UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Bangkok police warn protesters not to block King’s motorcade in October 14 protest
Soi Dog Foundation co-founder John Dalley honoured in Queen’s Birthday Honours List
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
Rain with “strong winds” forecast for most of Thailand
China’s economy expected to grow 1.6% in 2020 – World Bank
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
Phuket in a Covid Crisis – VIDEO
Phuket woman dies shortly after eating mangrove horseshoe crab
10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all reported as asymptomatic
60 day visa extensions, filed during amnesty, go into effect November 1
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Bangkok3 days ago
Dive team searches for couple’s bodies in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river
- Thailand3 days ago
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Health Ministry wants to reduce tourist quarantine to 10 days
- Phuket3 days ago
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
- Opinion2 days ago
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
- Phuket3 days ago
Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms
- Thailand3 days ago
Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption