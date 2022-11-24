Thailand
Builder dies after pulling grinding wheel out of his chest in eastern Thailand
A builder died from blood loss today after pulling a grinding wheel out of his chest in Chon Buri province in eastern Thailand. He tried to use the tool to cut steel when it is designed to cut stone, causing the wheel to snap and fly straight into his chest.
At around 12pm, officers at Nong Kham Police Station were informed that a builder was killed in an accident while renovating a house in Grand Town Village 2 in Sri Racha district.
Police and rescue workers from Piew Yiang Tai Sriracha Rescue Centre rushed to the scene, where they found 46 year old Preecha Phothing from Nakhon Sawan province lying on his back in a pool of blood.
Preecha had a gaping wound in his chest, said police. His wife was sitting on the floor next to him crying.
An eyewitness, 32 year old Wassana Thiengthong, told police that she was selling things across the road when he heard a very loud noise. She ran outside and saw Preecha fall off a ladder.
Wassana ran across the road and saw Preecha pull the grinding wheel out of his chest himself. She said there was a lot of blood so she rang the rescue services.
Rescue volunteer Songyot Srisawet said the deceased stood on a ladder and used the wrong tool to try and cut through steel. He used a 12-inch grinding blade designed to cut stone, said Songyot.
Rescue workers performed CPR but Preecha soon died from blood loss. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police took Preecha’s wife and colleagues to be questioned at Nong Kham Police Station.
Preecha’s body will undergo an autopsy at Laem Chabang Hospital.
Building work and construction work are among Thailand’s most dangerous professions.
In March, a construction worker in Rayong province was killed when a gas pipe fell on top of him.
In February, three construction workers were killed and four more were injured when a structure collapsed at a construction site in Bangkok.
