Buddhist temple’s blessing: 3000 eggs donated to firefighters

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a heartwarming gesture of support, the abbot of Wat Lok Moli in Chiang Mai, Phrakhru Paibul Jetiyanurak has rallied behind firefighters battling relentless forest fires for over a month.

The revered abbot donated a staggering 3,000 eggs to aid park officials and volunteers in their valiant efforts to quell the flames ravaging the province.

In a solemn ceremony, the abbot blessed the eggs before presenting them to Suparirk Lertlaksirikul, chief of the Ob Luang National Park. These eggs, originally contributed by devout believers, were imbued with positive energy through the abbot’s prayers, aimed at providing both moral support and essential protein to the tireless firefighters.

Explaining the significance of the donation, Phrakhru Paibul Jetiyanurak expressed his hope that the blessed eggs would shield the brave volunteers from harm and bolster their resolve in combating the ongoing infernos. Additionally, other offerings such as rice and dried food were graciously provided by the temple’s faithful followers, reported The Nation.

Suparirk Lertlaksirikul, while acknowledging the progress made in containing major blazes, emphasised the persistent challenges posed by sporadic fires across the region. He affirmed that the donated provisions, including the symbolic eggs, would undoubtedly uplift spirits and energise those on the frontline of the firefighting efforts.

In related news, an apocalyptic blaze threatened to engulf vast swathes of the northern Thai landscape, with an estimated 1 million rai (equivalent to 160,000 hectares) poised to succumb to wildfires between February 19 and 25, as revealed by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

The inferno’s ominous reach spans 10 provinces including Tak, Lampang, Chiang Mai, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, and Kamphaeng Phet.

GISTDA investigators point the finger at local practices, citing that the conflagration is often ignited deliberately by farmers engaging in pre-planting or post-harvest burns.

In other news, forest fires ablaze along the Thai-Cambodian border have ignited chaos, choking Khao Phra Wihan National Park in Sisaket province with clouds of thick smoke and dust particles, forcing a three-day shutdown.