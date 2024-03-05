Former salesman’s illegal bullets seized by Thailand police

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai authorities apprehended a former ammunition salesman for allegedly engaging in illegal bullet sales online, unearthing an arsenal of 31,800 cartridges at his residence in Khlong Toei district.

Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Police Major General Theeradet Thumsuthee, disclosed today that 66 year old San Panjitkaeo was apprehended while dispatching parcels of cartridges to buyers at a courier firm’s office on Soi Pridi Banomyong 14 Road the day prior.

Upon scouring his parked pickup truck, law enforcement discovered an additional cache of about 2,500 rounds of ammunition. A subsequent raid on the suspect’s dwelling off Ekamai Road yielded yet another 31,800 bullets of various calibres, notably including 21,150 .22LR cartridges.

San now faces charges of illegal possession and sale of ammunition. In his statement to the police, he confessed to transitioning into the illicit trade after shuttering his construction materials company, having previously worked as a salesman for an ammunition supplier for a year.

Subsequently, he confessed to procuring cartridges from unlawful sources and peddling them to individuals who were patrons of his former enterprise, reported Bangkok Post.

According to police reports, he admitted to operating in the clandestine realm for approximately seven months, raking in upwards of 100,000 baht monthly.

