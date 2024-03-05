DSI grills teacher candidates over Khon Kaen exam scam

Photo courtesy of Thairath

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has initiated an extensive interrogation of candidates for assistant teacher positions at the Primary Educational Service Area Office 2 in Khon Kaen, following allegations of widespread exam fraud.

Investigators have discovered that exam materials were being sold for 600,000 baht each. The probe, which took place today at the Learning Promotion Office in Ban Phai district, Khon Kaen, was led by the Deputy Director-General of the DSI, along with the Director of the Office of Justice Affairs and the Director of the Investigation of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Division at the DSI.

The DSI’s investigative team summoned all assistant teacher candidates on the reserve list for a detailed questioning process. The initial round of exams for these positions, conducted by the Office of the Basic Education Commission, occurred between August 19 and 20 last year, with results announced shortly thereafter. Candidates were instructed to report to the Primary Educational Service Area Office 2 in Khon Kaen on August 28, 2023. However, complaints soon emerged about the integrity of the examination process, prompting the DSI to call more than 20 individuals for questioning.

The complaint, lodged by a member of the Khon Kaen Provincial Education Committee, alleged that the former Director of the Primary Educational Service Area Office 2, now Director at Uthai Thani Educational Service Area Office 1, and the Chairman of the committee were both involved in corrupt activities. The complaint led to the revelation of a cheating scandal involving the production and sale of exam preparation manuals, which matched the actual test questions, for 600,000 baht each.

The Primary Educational Service Area Office 2 conducted its examinations independently, without the oversight of a central agency or the presence of law enforcement, which is a deviation from the norm where universities typically oversee such exams. This lack of transparency and security in the administration of the exams is a significant concern for the DSI.

Further investigations

In the following days, the DSI plans to summon the examination committee members responsible for creating and distributing the exam papers for further investigation. While the DSI’s ongoing investigation remains confidential, the evidence gathered so far has been substantial, necessitating a thorough and secure inquiry, reported KhaoSod.

The whistleblower who brought the case to light has also submitted evidence of two candidates who allegedly paid 600,000 and 300,000 baht, respectively, for the leaked exam documents. The evidence has been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action. The whistleblower expressed confidence in the DSI’s ability to conduct a thorough investigation and to hold those responsible accountable.