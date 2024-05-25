Brace for impact: Torrential downpours set to soak Thailand

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand is set to be drenched as a fierce weather system promises torrential downpours, sparking concerns of flash floods and hazardous conditions. The Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued an urgent warning for residents to brace for torrential downpours, with Bangkok and its surrounding areas facing a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

A relatively strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, coupled with a low-pressure system in the central region and the Gulf of Tonkin, is expected to unleash heavy rain in various parts of the country. This combination of weather patterns will bring accumulated rainfall, raising the risk of sudden flooding and flash floods, particularly in hillside regions near watercourses and low-lying areas. Residents in these areas are urged to remain vigilant.

The Andaman Sea is forecasted to have rough conditions, with the upper Andaman Sea experiencing waves of 2 to 3 metres, escalating to over 3 metres during thunderstorms. The lower Andaman Sea will see waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in stormy conditions.

The Gulf of Thailand is expected to have waves around 1 metre high, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore, and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to exercise extreme caution, avoiding navigation in stormy regions. Those in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from leaving shore.

Adding to the mix, a strong low-pressure area in the lower Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression. It is projected to make landfall in northeastern India and Bangladesh between today and tomorrow, potentially exacerbating the turbulent weather conditions, reported Pattaya Mail.

For Bangkok and its vicinity, residents should prepare for thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rain expected. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 26 to 27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

