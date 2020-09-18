image
Thailand

Border patrol volunteers catch 2 Chinese men who allegedly sneaked across the border

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Border patrol volunteers catch 2 Chinese men who allegedly sneaked across the border | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online
Tak Immigration police arrested 2 Chinese men who allegedly crossed the Thai-Myanmar border illegally. Border police tightened patrols after Myanmar reported a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past month, and even more so recently when a young Burmese child tested positive for the virus after arriving back to his home country from Tak’s Mae Sot district (in Northern Thailand).

Mae Sot villagers also stepped up to keep an eye out for migrants who might be crossing the border through natural passageways. They caught 31 year old Wang Yu Hai and 21 year old Ho Gun Chuan walking in a corn field by the district’s Ban Mae Taosan School. The migrants allegedly crossed the Moei River and entered Tak’s Mae Sot district.

Police, immigration officers and soldiers arrested the 2 Chinese nationals. Police say the men face legal charges.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

  1. Avatar

    Laocowboy 2

    September 18, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    No point in barring arrivals by air if . . How many others were not caught?

