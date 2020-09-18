Border patrol volunteers catch 2 Chinese men who allegedly sneaked across the border | The Thaiger

Thailand
Border patrol volunteers catch 2 Chinese men who allegedly sneaked across the border
Tak Immigration police arrested 2 Chinese men who allegedly crossed the Thai-Myanmar border illegally. Border police tightened patrols after Myanmar reported a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past month, and even more so recently when a young Burmese child tested positive for the virus after arriving back to his home country from Tak’s Mae Sot district (in Northern Thailand).
Mae Sot villagers also stepped up to keep an eye out for migrants who might be crossing the border through natural passageways. They caught 31 year old Wang Yu Hai and 21 year old Ho Gun Chuan walking in a corn field by the district’s Ban Mae Taosan School. The migrants allegedly crossed the Moei River and entered Tak’s Mae Sot district.
Police, immigration officers and soldiers arrested the 2 Chinese nationals. Police say the men face legal charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Police catch inmate who escaped prison dressed as a guard
Escape plans didn’t end well for the inmate who walked out of Phetchabun Provincial Prison disguised as a guard. Police were able to track him down and found him later that day hiding in an abandoned house in the province’s Muang district. 35 year old Wutthichai Detchasithanwat is incarcerated on charges for 6 burglary cases. Wutthichai told police he decided to escape because he faced a long prison sentence. Nation Thailand says the man has a long track record with similar criminal offenses. Wutthichai walked out of the prison’s front gate yesterday. No one noticed at first and no alarms […]
Crime
Thai government opens fraud investigation over 112.5 billion baht glove purchase
The Thai government is opening an embezzlement investigation into an order placed with a local company for 112.5 billion baht worth of surgical gloves. The Public Warehouse Organisation’s administrative office director allegedly signed off on the order without approval. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the director of the organisation’s administrative office, Roongroj Phuthiyawat, to be transferred to an inactive post in the PM’s office while both criminal and disciplinary investigations take place. The organisation is partnering with the Department of Special Investigation and the Anti-Money Laundering Office for the embezzlement probe. The organisation cancelled the purchase with the Nakhon Pathom company […]
Crime
Inmate escapes prison wearing guard’s uniform – VIDEO
Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Phetchabun prison disguised in a guard’s uniform. He was also seen on security camera footage carrying documents and wearing a face mask and hat that hid his face. 35 year old Wutthichai Detchasithanawat, who had been incarcerated on theft charges, walked out of the prison unnoticed around 9:54am this morning. Police did not say when they noticed the inmate was gone, but say he was seen on surveillance camera footage walking out of prison wearing the uniform with documents in his hand. Reports say the man stopped by his house […]
Things that have changed in Thailand in the Covid Era | Top 10 | VIDEO
Riding and renting a motorbike in Thailand | Top 10 tips | VIDEO
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Border patrol volunteers catch 2 Chinese men who allegedly sneaked across the border
Crocodile attacks man, locals eat the reptile for ‘revenge’
First airplane food cafe, now Thai Airways opens fried dough stand
1 new Covid-19 death, 7 new cases in quarantine
China re-affirms commitment to cooperate with Thailand over Covid vaccine
Foodpanda joins online grocery delivery movement
Laid off workers ask for financial assistance after Thai Airways’ flight suspension
Travellers from Thailand can enter United Kingdom without quarantine
Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat
Police catch inmate who escaped prison dressed as a guard
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
Trucks lining up at border checkpoint after Myanmar imposes cross-border quota
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
Long stay tourist visa approved
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
Lights are out on Ibiza – the world’s party islands go dark
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
- Thailand2 days ago
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
- Thailand3 days ago
Long stay tourist visa approved
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Europe is warned of rising Covid-19 rates as it enters the autumn season – WHO
- Crime2 days ago
Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder
Laocowboy 2
September 18, 2020 at 5:11 pm
No point in barring arrivals by air if . . How many others were not caught?