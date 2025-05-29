Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

From deadly danger zones to safe farmland — Thailand is levelling up its landmine-clearing game with help from the US military.

The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), in partnership with the United States Department of Defence, has officially opened its state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence on Humanitarian Demining Missions, marking a major step forward in regional efforts to eliminate landmine threats.

Launched on Tuesday, May 27, the high-profile facility was unveiled in a ceremony attended by top brass from both nations. The event showcased not only international cooperation but also the strength of the enduring US–Thai defence partnership.

To commemorate the opening, the US Department of Defence Humanitarian Demining Research and Development (HD R&D) Programme delivered a GCS-200 de-mining machine to TMAC, timed to coincide with the launch. US Marines from the 3rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, based in Okinawa, are in Thailand until tomorrow, May 30, to assist with training on the new equipment.

The centre will serve as a key training hub for Thai troops and landmine clearance teams, backed by the Marine Forces Pacific (MARFORPAC) Humanitarian Mine Action Programme. TMAC also aims to expand the mission by welcoming international mine action organisations for joint training in the future.

Since 2012, US Marines under MARFORPAC have worked closely with TMAC to deliver training in landmine detection, removal, and casualty care. Over the years, the US has supplied TMAC with cutting-edge tools and machinery, including the MineWolf de-mining system, RAMBO utility vehicle, armoured tractors, vegetation cutters, mine detectors, and even 3D printing tech for repair and innovation, reported Bangkok Post.

The latest contributions include Minelab detectors, advanced medical tools, and funding for facility upgrades to boost capacity. These ongoing enhancements have helped transform the facility into a regional powerhouse in mine clearance.

Thailand’s leadership in humanitarian mine action is gaining international recognition. The joint mission not only strengthens safety and security for Thai communities but also boosts US Marine operational readiness through real-world training.

“This centre is more than a facility, it is a symbol of our shared commitment to a safer future,” said Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Kieu. “Through sustained cooperation, we are advancing Thailand’s national security and humanitarian goals while promoting regional stability.”

Removing landmines not only saves lives; it gives land back to communities and boosts local economies.