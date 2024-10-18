Bomb blitz rocks southern Thailand: Seven injured

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A series of bomb blasts sent shockwaves through Sungai Padi district, in the southern province of Narathiwat province this morning, leaving seven security personnel injured and sparking concerns about the region’s escalating unrest.

The attacks began just before dawn, with bombs planted strategically near power poles outside a gas factory in Kuwa Village, according to Ranger Task Force 4810. The first explosion detonated at 5.53am, followed by a second blast just three minutes later. Fortunately, no one was hurt in these initial attacks.

However, the violence escalated when a third bomb ripped through the area near a bridge as a patrol vehicle passed. The explosion injured five members of the security team on board—one paramilitary ranger and four ranger volunteers. Despite the intensity of the blast, all sustained only minor injuries.

But the carnage didn’t stop there. Just before 10am, two more bombs exploded, this time only 500 metres away from the 447th Border Patrol Police outpost on the Sungai Kolok-Sungai Padi route. The blasts injured two police officers, who were rushed to the hospital.

This spate of bombings highlights the increasing instability in Thailand’s southern provinces, where insurgent activity has persisted for years. While no group has claimed responsibility, the attacks underscore the ongoing dangers faced by security forces in the area.

Police are now investigating the incident as tensions in the region continue to rise, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, insurgents are believed to be behind the bombing of an ATM booth and a fire at a local government office in Saba Yoi district, Songkhla province. No injuries were reported.

The ATM booth, located in front of the Ban Nod Tambon Administration Organisation (TAO) office, was targeted by a bomb around 1.50am on September 14.

In other news, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers dashed to the scene after a resident made a chilling discovery at the iCon Group office in Soi Ramintra 9, Bang Khen district, Bangkok. What first appeared to be a hazardous bomb left locals trembling in shock but turned out to be a well-crafted fake.