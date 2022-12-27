Connect with us

Thailand

Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook page SAM SMITH

English popstar Sam Smith caused quite a stir among his Thai fans after pictures emerged of his recent holiday in Koh Samui in the southern province of Surat Thani. The singer, famous for his breakthrough single “Latch,” was snapped on a motorcycle around the island where it appeared he is in Thailand for more than just “The Thrill of it All.”

The 30 year old singer posted pictures and videos of himself and a friend on holiday in Thailand last Friday, December 23. The first picture that caught the attention of his adoring fans is one of him wearing a red shirt to a backdrop that Thai netizens guessed was a hotel in Samui.

Many Thai netizens commented, “Welcome to Thailand” and “Welcome to Samui” while many others invited Smith to check out other provinces in the south.

Another picture capturing him and his friend on a motorcycle gained a lot of attention on Thai social media. Thai netizens were impressed with his simple lifestyle and loved how he travelled around the island on a motorcycle like a local.

The singer posted a video on TikTok of him dancing on a motorcycle which went viral on Thai social media. The video received nearly 70,000 likes and 1,600 comments, the majority of which were in Thai. here.

The London-born singer has enjoyed huge international success with “Stay with Me, I’m Not the Only One,” “Love Me More,” and “Like I Can.” He was nominated for several Grammy Awards in 2015 and won four awards including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Smith came out to the public in May 2014 and later defined himself as a non-binary in October 2017. He stated publicly, “I feel just as much like a woman as I do a man.”

Smith’s latest top song “Unholy” was launched in November and climbed to the top of the charts in several countries. He also launched “Night Before Christmas” in November to celebrate the festive time of the year too.

 

