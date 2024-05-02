Southern simmer: Betong noodle vendor stays grounded as prices boil over

Picture courtesy of Klaus Nielsen from pexels.com

In the southern Thai town of Betong, Yala Province, consumers and food vendors are feeling the pinch as the prices of essential goods and ingredients creep upward. Amidst this economic squeeze, one noodle vendor remains resolute in her commitment to her customers, refusing to increase prices despite soaring operational costs.

The 45 year old woman, Lampai Langprakhon, who runs Nuch Noodle Tom Yum on Khacharit Road in Betong, is facing direct impacts from the price hikes. She notes that basic ingredients like flavouring sauce and white soy sauce have seen significant price increases.

For instance, a flavour enhancer that used to cost 10 baht is now 14 baht, fish sauce has gone from 12 to 20 baht, and sugar has jumped from 25 to 30 baht per kilogramme. Even the cost of cooking gas, which her noodle shop uses extensively, has risen from 450 to 500 baht per 15 kilogramme tank.

The rise in prices puts a severe strain on small businesses like Lampai’s. The cost of pork alone, particularly loin cuts, has reached 180 baht per kilogramme. The overall cost of ingredients and noodles, which previously averaged around 3,000 baht per day, has doubled to 6,000 baht, excluding labour and rental expenses.

Despite this, Lampai empathises with her customers, who are also dealing with the same economic pressures. She has vowed to maintain her noodle soup prices at 40 baht for a regular bowl and 50 baht for a special, serving the same generous portions to ensure her patrons can still enjoy fresh, quality food.

While food vendors like Lampai are absorbing these costs to avoid passing them on to consumers, the question remains: how long can they sustain this without adjusting their prices? The pressure is on, with no signs of a decrease in the cost of raw materials and living expenses. Yet, the dedication to service and customer care remains a top priority for local entrepreneurs, who are the lifeblood of the community’s economy.

In these challenging times, the resilience and goodwill of small business owners are put to the test. While they juggle rising expenses with the need to stay competitive, their commitment to their clientele shines through, embodying the spirit of perseverance and community support fundamental to weathering economic storms, reported Khaosod.