Beloved soi dog poisoned in east Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Beloved soi dog poisoned in east Thailand
Animal lovers in Si Racha, on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand, have been left devastated after the fatal poisoning of a well-known soi dog. The dog, known as Chao Yen Khun, lived next to a motorbike taxi stand, in front of a 7/11 store.
The Pattaya News reports that the dog was found in front of the store, where he used to sleep, convulsing and frothing at the mouth. It’s understood several taxi drivers tried to save the animal but were unable to do so. A member of the Si Racha Rescue Team has confirmed the cause of death as poisoning.
A local motorbike driver, 26 year old Kittichan Suthikul, says he believes the dog was killed by the same individual who poisoned several dogs at a nearby temple. He says the dog was very friendly, never causing any problems or hurting anyone. Local police have launched an investigation.
This latest incident follows the firing last month of a Chiang Rai policeman accused of torturing a dog to death.
Thailand enacted the Thailand’s Animal Welfare Act in 2015 which applies severe penalties when people are found to be guilty of crimes against animals.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Transport
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Struggling national flag carrier Thai Airways is petitioning 3 countries to protect its assets, including aircraft, from seizure by creditors. Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat made the announcement yesterday. The cabinet was informed about the filing of debt rehabilitation requests in foreign countries by Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who chairs the committee tasked with coordinating a solution to the airline’s problems.
The airline has petitioned courts in Switzerland, Germany and Japan, and submitted a similar request in the US, where its creditors are based. The petitions, if approved, will protect the company against its aircraft being impounded overseas.
The cabinet learned yesterday that the airline racked up 12 billion baht in debt last year alone, bringing up its total outstanding debt to 244 billion baht. It has fixed expenses of between 5-6 billion baht a month, and without a liquidity boost, will only have enough cash to survive until the end of June.
The rehabilitation plan is being drawn up by 5 members of its board, which includes former president Piyasvasti Amranand, under the supervision of Thailand’s bankruptcy court. Along with EY Corporate Advisory Services, they will have “the authority and duty in managing the business and assets of the company.”
In a related development, Thai Airways has announced it is relaunching international flights from August 1, with the following flights scheduled. At this stage the government and Civil Aviation Authority have made no official announcement about the re-opening of international borders of the resumption of flights. A ban on international flights remains in force until at least the end of June.
- Bangkok-Auckland: Three weekly from 03-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Beijing Capital: Twice weekly from 02-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Brisbane: Three weekly from 02-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Delhi: Daily from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Denpasar: Three weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Dhaka: Five weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Guangzhou: Twice weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Hanoi: Daily from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Ho Chi Minh City: Daily from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Hong Kong: Daily from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Islamabad: Four weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Jakarta: Three weekly from 03-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Karachi: Four weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Kuala Lumpur: Five weekly from 02-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Lahore: Four weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Manila: Four weekly from 02-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Melbourne: Five weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Nagoya: Three weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Osaka Kansai: Three weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Perth: Three weekly from 02-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Phnom Penh: Daily from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Seoul Incheon: Six weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Shanghai Pudong: Twice weekly from 02-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Singapore: Four weekly from 02-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Sydney: Five weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Taipei Taoyuan: Daily from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Tokyo Haneda: Four weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Tokyo Narita: Four weekly from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Vientiane: Daily from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok-Yangon: Daily from 01-Aug-2020
- Bangkok – London Heathrow service will be reintroduced 1 August with a daily 777-300ER.
- Bangkok-Paris: The airline has now postponed the launch from 17 July to 1 August offering three weekly flights using a 777-300ER.
Business
Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft
Thailand’s beloved but beleaguered national carrier is appealing to creditors in Switzerland, Japan and Germany not to seize its aircraft, while a similar request is being prepared for US creditors. If each country’s court approves the petition, Thai Airways assets will be protected against seizure when they fly into their jurisdictions. In particular, the airline will not risk having its aircraft confiscated overseas.
Last month, the ailing carrier filed for bankruptcy protection, with the request scheduled to be reviewed by Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court on August 18. If approved, implementation of a restructuring plan agreed by five members of the Thai Airways board can go ahead.
Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat says talks are set to take place with creditors before then as it’s vital they do not raise objections to the plan. She says any such opposition would complicate the plan’s implementation and must be avoided.
Thai Airways accumulated up to 12 billion baht in arrears last year, bringing its total unsettled debt to 244 billion baht. The airline has postponed the resumption of its international schedule from July to August, at the earliest. The government and Civil Aviation Authority have not yet announced an opening of the borders, how it will work, who they will allow in, or the restrictions they could impose.
SOURCE: Chiangrai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Activist asks why the government wants public mobile phone data
The secretary-general of the Thai Constitution Protection Association has denounced government plans to ask phone operators for details of the public’s usage, which officials claim would only be used to prevent any resurgence of the Covid-19 virus.
Srisuwan Janya plans to file a petition with the National Human Rights Commission today, calling for the Ministry of Defence and the Disease Control Department to be investigated. He says the government’s actions are a violation of citizens’ freedoms, rights and human dignity, which are protected under the Thai Constitution. He adds that such action could also contravene the Privacy of Information Protection Act.
For its part, the MoD says it was only looking into the possibility of using the data to maintain the seemingly successful suppression of Covid-19. It says the idea arose from the cluster of infections caused by a boxing match going ahead at Bangkok’s Lumpini Stadium in early March, two days after the government had ordered such venues to close.
Spokesman Raksak Rotepimphan claims that if the mobile phone data of all those who attended the stadium that night had been available to the government at the time, they could have been tracked and advised of the need to get themselves checked. Instead the Disease Control Department was only able to trace 800 out of an approximate 2,800 who were at the event.
In a report in Thai PBS World, Raksak admits the government has invited five mobile phone providers for a meeting with the MoD, along with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, but insists the government has no intention of violating citizens’ rights. He points out that the government has not used a phone tracking system that was finished mid-May.
However, academic Saranee Archavananthakul has questioned why the Ministry of Defence should be involved in monitoring people for public health purposes, pointing out that this is the responsibility of the Disease Control Department. She also wants to know why the government’s plans have not been shared with the public before now, adding that Thai citizens also don’t know about the plans to introduce another app, separate to the Thai Chana platform, which the government plans to use to track people without their knowledge.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
500 volunteer teachers to help students in remote areas
Elderly woman dies in hit and run on Pattaya Beach Road
Bang Saen plans to be a “zero waste beach”
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Beloved soi dog poisoned in east Thailand
Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft
Two transnational drug smuggling gangs busted
Activist asks why the government wants public mobile phone data
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 9
2 new Covid-19 cases, both imported (June 9)
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Man slashes Pattaya shop owner with knife after being refused alcohol on credit
Reopening of Thailand’s beaches and gyms draws huge crowds
Foreigner arrested after selling fake tickets to tourists
Man accused of sexual assault, Goodness Foundation helps file complaint
Top 5 hospitals in Bangkok for 2020
No date for resumption of international arrivals: PM
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Major makeover proposed for Pattaya’s Walking Street
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Pattaya mayor responds to video showing black water gushing into the sea next to Walking Street
As Thailand’s beaches reopen, crowds flock back
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
Developers need to clear stock, heavy discounting in property market
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
- Business2 days ago
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
- Business4 days ago
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
- Business2 days ago
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
- Environment3 days ago
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
malcolm hughes
June 10, 2020 at 12:20 pm
Sorry, round up the Bangkok Soi dogs & send them up-country, are you crazy? It’s well known that in Issan & several other parts of the north, dog meat is favored. No, send them south, I’m not sure, but I don’t think Muslims eat dogs.