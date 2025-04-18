Bank of Thailand seeks new governor as Sethaput’s term ends

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 18, 2025
53 1 minute read
Bank of Thailand seeks new governor as Sethaput’s term ends
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Ministry of Finance has initiated the process to select a new governor for the Bank of Thailand (BoT), as Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput’s five-year term concludes on September 30.

A selection committee, led by former Finance Permanent Secretary Sathit Limpongpan, will soon convene to establish candidate requirements and the application timeline, according to ministry spokesperson Pornchai Thiraveja.

Under Thai law, the committee must propose two candidates for the finance minister’s consideration, at least 90 days before the current governor’s term ends.

Potential candidates mentioned in local media include BoT deputy governor Roong Mallikamas, former IMF economist and CEO of SCB X fintech affiliate Abacus Digital, Sutapa Amornvivat, Santitarn Sathirathai, an independent Monetary Policy Committee member and adviser with the Thailand Development Research Institute, and Ekniti Nitithanprapas, head of the Finance Ministry’s Treasury Department.

Related Articles
Bank of Thailand seeks new governor as Sethaput's term ends | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, a former World Bank economist, has served as governor since 2020. However, he is ineligible for a second term due to reaching the retirement age of 60 this year. During his tenure, he has resisted calls from the Pheu Thai-led government for further interest-rate cuts aimed at stimulating Thailand’s economy.

He has criticised Pheu Thai’s digital wallet policy, a series of cash handouts totalling 450 billion baht, arguing that the Thai economy needs structural reforms to remain competitive. He also emphasised the importance of central bank independence.

Last year, the government attempted to appoint former Pheu Thai Cabinet minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong as chairperson of the BoT board. However, this was met with opposition from economists and former governors due to perceived political interference.

A court later ruled Kittiratt ineligible due to his recent political advisory role. Consequently, the selection process was restarted, with economist Somchai Sujjapongse, a former finance ministry permanent secretary, reportedly proposed for the position. A final decision by the Cabinet is anticipated later this month, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman strangles baby with electric wire after row with boyfriend Thailand News

Thai woman strangles baby with electric wire after row with boyfriend

15 seconds ago
Bank of Thailand seeks new governor as Sethaput&#8217;s term ends Thailand News

Bank of Thailand seeks new governor as Sethaput’s term ends

11 minutes ago
License to bill: Thailand gives green light to trio of virtual banks Business News

License to bill: Thailand gives green light to trio of virtual banks

22 minutes ago
What makes Hua Hin special? Hua Hin Travel

What makes Hua Hin special?

31 minutes ago
Malaysian PM meets Myanmar junta boss in Bangkok hotel Bangkok News

Malaysian PM meets Myanmar junta boss in Bangkok hotel

32 minutes ago
Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion Business News

Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion

45 minutes ago
Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance Pattaya News

Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance

56 minutes ago
Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back Bangkok News

Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back

1 hour ago
Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region Thailand News

Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region

1 hour ago
Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate Bangkok News

Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate

1 hour ago
Pattaya boosts Songkran safety with drones and freebies Pattaya News

Pattaya boosts Songkran safety with drones and freebies

3 hours ago
Brake-ing news: Officials rebuild trust after German tourist crash Thailand News

Brake-ing news: Officials rebuild trust after German tourist crash

3 hours ago
Forestry worker dies in Udon Thani forest gun accident Thailand News

Forestry worker dies in Udon Thani forest gun accident

3 hours ago
Reckless BMW driver shifts blame in viral pickup pile-up crash Thailand News

Reckless BMW driver shifts blame in viral pickup pile-up crash

3 hours ago
Thief poses as monk to steal 300k baht from Ubon temple Thailand News

Thief poses as monk to steal 300k baht from Ubon temple

3 hours ago
Meth-ed up: Thai drug dealer gobbles stash, ends up in hospital Crime News

Meth-ed up: Thai drug dealer gobbles stash, ends up in hospital

4 hours ago
Teen girl&#8217;s leg trapped in drainage grate during Songkran festival Pattaya News

Teen girl’s leg trapped in drainage grate during Songkran festival

4 hours ago
Phuket braces for floods as emergency pumps deployed Phuket News

Phuket braces for floods as emergency pumps deployed

4 hours ago
Baht to the future: Thai currency eyes 33 mark as dollar dives Business News

Baht to the future: Thai currency eyes 33 mark as dollar dives

4 hours ago
Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Yasothon, northeast Thailand Thailand News

Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Yasothon, northeast Thailand

4 hours ago
Swedish man’s ‘explosive’ suitcase sparks airport chaos in Thailand Thailand News

Swedish man’s ‘explosive’ suitcase sparks airport chaos in Thailand

5 hours ago
Ex-councillor wins 90 million baht lottery jackpot in Chumphon Thailand News

Ex-councillor wins 90 million baht lottery jackpot in Chumphon

5 hours ago
Big splash: Thai swimming coach denies sexually assaulting trainee Thailand News

Big splash: Thai swimming coach denies sexually assaulting trainee

5 hours ago
Bangkok and 46 provinces brace for thunderstorms and heavy rain Bangkok News

Bangkok and 46 provinces brace for thunderstorms and heavy rain

5 hours ago
Tariff and away! Thailand backs ASEAN in showdown with Trump Thailand News

Tariff and away! Thailand backs ASEAN in showdown with Trump

5 hours ago
Business NewsFinanceThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 18, 2025
53 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Malaysian PM meets Myanmar junta boss in Bangkok hotel

Malaysian PM meets Myanmar junta boss in Bangkok hotel

32 minutes ago
Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion

Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion

45 minutes ago
Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance

Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance

56 minutes ago
Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back

Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back

1 hour ago