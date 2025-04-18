Thai woman strangles baby with electric wire after row with boyfriend

A 19 year old Thai woman strangled her 10 month old baby girl with an electric wire following an argument with her boyfriend at a house in the central province of Ratchaburi.

Esor News shared part of the video showing the abuse on April 17. The caption read, “This woman strangled her child with an electric wire after her boyfriend refused to help her clean baby bottles. Ratchaburi province.”

The page administrator refrained from posting the full video to avoid distressing followers and violating platform guidelines. In the brief clip shared, the woman is heard saying…

“You put pressure on me. You force me to do this.”

The infant is seen crying uncontrollably throughout the video. The woman eventually removed the wire from the child’s neck but continued to glare at the child and her boyfriend in anger.

In the comments section, Esor News stated that the non-profit organisation Be One had been alerted to the case and had begun an investigation to rescue the child.

Channel 3 reported that the video was recorded by the woman’s boyfriend, who is not the child’s biological father.

According to Amarin TV, the couple had met while playing an online game. The 22 year old man had a child from a previous marriage, while the woman was three months pregnant when they began their relationship. She later moved in with him.

The boyfriend, whose name has not been disclosed, later contacted the founder of Be One, Chalida Palamart. He claimed that the woman often abused her child after arguments with him. He also accused her of being addicted to her phone and neglecting the baby.

He said the incident occurred on April 6, following an argument about housework. The woman reportedly became angry after he refused to help clean baby bottles and dishes, and after being criticised by his family for laziness.

The man said they ended the relationship that day. He later used the woman’s Facebook account to post the video, allegedly to expose her behaviour and to persuade her to return to him.

Chalida later confirmed that she successfully made contact with the woman. She met her at Ban Pong Police Station and encouraged her to explain her actions publicly.

The woman claimed that her boyfriend threatened to evict her and her baby from the home and also threatened to harm the child. She responded emotionally saying…

“This is my daughter. Only I can hurt her. You don’t have the right to hurt my daughter.”

She then strangled her daughter, as seen in the footage. She said she felt remorse for her actions and confessed everything to her father. The baby was then temporarily placed in his care. The woman expressed regret and insisted that she truly loved her child.

She also expressed her intention to file a complaint against her ex-boyfriend for violating the Computer Crime Act by uploading the video online without her consent.

As of now, no formal charges have been filed against any party. Chalida stated that police would collaborate with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to determine the appropriate course of action. The Department of Mental Health will also provide care for the woman’s mental wellbeing.