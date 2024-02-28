Bangkok’s eastern and central bus terminals set for relocation

Photo courtesy of iTravel Channel (YouTube)

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced plans yesterday to move the Eastern Bus Terminal (Ekkamai) and the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Mo Chit 2) to the Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal. The intention behind the move is to offer more convenience to travellers as the Central Terminal can be easily reached using the MRT electronic rail system.

In the proposed new location, both stations will be housed within a multi-storey building, where different routes are catered for on each floor. An air-conditioned food centre will also be situated in the main hall. The timeline for the planned relocation has not yet been confirmed, reported Bangkok Post.

Contrarily, the Mo Chit 2 Terminal in Chatuchak is currently under renovation, with some sections closed off. The upgrade, encompassing safety measures and a security system, is anticipated to be finished within one and a half years. However, the terminal is expected to be operational for Songkran travellers by April.

Suriya also addressed delays in Rama II Road construction in Hua Hin. He has instructed the Department of Rural Roads to implement a scorebook system with contractors to better manage construction deadlines. Contractors who consistently underperform will be barred from further collaboration with the ministry and the Department of Rural Roads.

In a previous mandate, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered the Transport Ministry to hasten the long-overdue construction following an online survey that suggested traffic congestion along Rama II Road dissuaded tourists from visiting the resort town of Hua Hin.

Suriya explained that the construction project, consisting of ten contracts, is now slated to be completed in June 2025, extending the original January deadline. The adjustment in the completion date is due to financial difficulties experienced by the contractor amidst the pandemic and the Department of Rural Road’s regulation that permits construction only at night to avert traffic congestion.

In related news, Bangkok’s Mo Chit 2 bus terminal closed its arrival area on March 1 to enhance safety and curb illegal motorcycle taxis. Improvements included upgrades to facilities and transport services.