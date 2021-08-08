Bangkok Royal Thai Police Office has signage letters altered

Last night, the Royal Thai Police Office had their lettering defaced. The defacement includes the removal of multiple letters from signage, says Thai media.

When the Central Police Forensic Science Division was alerted to the letter-altering, personnel were sent out around 9 pm to check out the changes for themselves. They collected evidence including possible fingerprints off the sign in front of the RTPO headquarters in Bangkok.

Thai media says special branch police filed a complaint with Pathumwan police to establish an official record. It was not reported what repercussions the vandals may face.

The sign altering comes after pro-democracy protesters marched in Bangkok near Victory Monument. Police greeted their civil disobedience with tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

