Thailand

Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Tim Dickinson/Flickr

Last night, a tourist who had got lost in a forest in the Thalang district of Phuket was found, alive. Rescue workers/police helped locate the Danish national.

Ekachai Siri, the commander of the Phuket tourist police office, says that around 7:30 58 year old Michael Hilderbrand was reported lost in the forest. Thai media says that Michael had left his hotel around 4 pm and then walked on the Nai Yang beach before hiking into the forest.

Michael was found around 10 pm. Reportedly, Micahel had only minor scratches on his body and appeared exhausted from his 6 hour amble. Health officials administered first aid and then brought the tourist back to his hotel. Micahel had reportedly refused offers to be taken to the hospital.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

