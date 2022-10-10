Thailand
Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is to pay 1.6 million baht in compensation to the family of a road sweeper who died in a hit-and-run incident on Kanchanapisek Road in the capital yesterday. The driver is on the run and there was no CCTV camera footage at the scene.
The 59 year old woman road sweeper, Somsi Yimchalam, was hit by a car while she was working with other colleagues on Kanchanapisek Road at about 4am yesterday.
Somsi’s lifeless body was found five metres away from the pavement. Her brush, broken into three pieces, lay by her side with the car’s black bumper.
Somsi’s colleagues told police they started work at 4am. They walked and swept the pavements but soon noticed that Somsi did not walk with them. They tracked back and found Somsi’s dead body on the roadside.
Khaosod reported that there were no CCTV cameras located near the scene and there were no witnesses to the incident because it was in the early hours of the morning.
Investigating officers from Bang Chan Police Station made known they would check CCTV cameras on nearby roads to see if they can identify the suspect’s car.
BMA spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amaraparn revealed that Somsi worked from the Saphan Sung District Office and was about to retire on her 60th birthday. The BMA appreciated her hard work and would compensate the family accordingly and as quickly as possible.
Somsi’s family will receive funeral expenses of about 63,000 baht, a death gratuity of 441,210 baht, a special pension of 630,000 baht, a cremation grant of 364,000 baht, and 100,000 baht from her life insurance. The total compensation amounts to about 1.6 million baht.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt met Somsi’s family yesterday and gave the family a gift of 5,000 baht.
The 56 year city chief called for the suspect to hand himself over to the police.
“You know you committed the crime. Surrender yourself to the police. This is unacceptable. Bangkok will try to prevent this from happening in the future.”
Last week, Thai road sweepers were handed new uniforms in a neon yellow colour to help raise safety standards and prevent car accidents like this from happening in the future. The uniform is still under a soft launch.
Unfortunately, Khaosod reported that Somsi had not been issued the new uniform. She was wearing the old dark blue uniform with a reflective vessel.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Police let CNN reporters off with 5,000 baht fine for invasive massacre reporting
Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Bangkok taxi driver miraculously unharmed after tree falls on his car
CNN to be Prosecuted for Invasive Massacre Coverage in Thailand | GMT
How to donate to families of victims of daycare centre massacre in Thailand
British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims
Man shot dead near airport in northeast Thailand
Legendary Spain custodian causes social media storm with ‘I’m gay’ tweet
Curbing meth in Bangkok a focus after massacre
Son of a gun! Hunter Biden caught lying on pistol application
Debt, drugs and death in Phatthalung midnight murder mystery
Phuket International Airport predicts 30,000 passengers daily
Andaman Sea coast set for UNESCO recognition
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Guides2 hours ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
Best of4 hours ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa4 hours ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Crime4 days ago
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
-
Education3 days ago
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year