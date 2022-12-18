Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge

Published

 on 

  1. Bangkok road rage killer Peerasin Kulchutisin waited months to take his revenge on a driver who beat him up after a minor traffic incident.

Komsan Intharit was shot dead and his lawyer Anusorn Wichathorn injured during a negotiation at Lak Song Police Station in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district over a minor collision that led to a fight on Phetkasem Road on September 27.

Peerasin was detained on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and carrying a firearm in public without permission. He was denied bail due to the severity of his crimes and likelihood that he would flee.

Pol Col Theerachai Dedkad, deputy commissioner of Metropolitan Police Region 9, said the suspect claimed he was stressed as Komsan had beaten him up following the September prang.

The minor accident that led to the killing occurred when Komsan threw a bottle into a pickup that Peerasin was driving. Peerasin lowered his window and attempted to make a video when a second bottle struck the phone. Komsan and his passenger proceeded to get out of the car and attacked Peerasin with brass knuckles, punching him in the face several times, breaking his nose and three teeth.

The killer said Komsan had rejected a request for 9 million baht (US$250,000) in damages and offered only an cursory apology.

According to eyewitnesses at the police station, Peerasin gave a wai to the investigating officer and apologised before pulling the gun and firing eight times at Komsan.

Answering questions about how a civilian managed to take a gun into the station, Theerachai explained that both parties had arrived with their lawyers and families and appeared calm and relaxed, giving no cause for a strict search.

Road rage killings are not unusual in Thailand, but most incidents take place immediately following the incident.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime1 min ago

Bail denied for celeb couple running porn and gambling websites
Thailand42 mins ago

Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Thailand2 hours ago

Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
Sponsored1 day ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Koh Samui17 hours ago

Koh Samui welcomes second cruise ship, 2,500 tourists
Tourism18 hours ago

Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Drugs19 hours ago

Chinese Pattaya nightclub owner nowhere in sight as cops seize token assets
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Visa20 hours ago

Phuket Immigration crackdown nets 138 total violations
Cambodia20 hours ago

Cambodian call centre scammers rounded up on Thai border
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

King and Queen test positive for Covid-19
Technology22 hours ago

Superpowers fight for supercomputer supremacy
Thailand23 hours ago

Nation hosts prayers for Princess, Royal Family visits
Environment1 day ago

Hippos swallows toddler in Uganda, spits him out again
Thailand1 day ago

Winning the Masterchef Thailand title ft. Angkrit Chuer-am | Thaiger Podcast Ep.16
Entertainment1 day ago

Thai soap star arrested on porn and gambling charges
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Police raided a live pornographic studio set up in Pattaya
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending