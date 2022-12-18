Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge

Bangkok road rage killer Peerasin Kulchutisin waited months to take his revenge on a driver who beat him up after a minor traffic incident.

Komsan Intharit was shot dead and his lawyer Anusorn Wichathorn injured during a negotiation at Lak Song Police Station in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district over a minor collision that led to a fight on Phetkasem Road on September 27.

Peerasin was detained on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and carrying a firearm in public without permission. He was denied bail due to the severity of his crimes and likelihood that he would flee.

Pol Col Theerachai Dedkad, deputy commissioner of Metropolitan Police Region 9, said the suspect claimed he was stressed as Komsan had beaten him up following the September prang.

The minor accident that led to the killing occurred when Komsan threw a bottle into a pickup that Peerasin was driving. Peerasin lowered his window and attempted to make a video when a second bottle struck the phone. Komsan and his passenger proceeded to get out of the car and attacked Peerasin with brass knuckles, punching him in the face several times, breaking his nose and three teeth.

The killer said Komsan had rejected a request for 9 million baht (US$250,000) in damages and offered only an cursory apology.

According to eyewitnesses at the police station, Peerasin gave a wai to the investigating officer and apologised before pulling the gun and firing eight times at Komsan.

Answering questions about how a civilian managed to take a gun into the station, Theerachai explained that both parties had arrived with their lawyers and families and appeared calm and relaxed, giving no cause for a strict search.

Road rage killings are not unusual in Thailand, but most incidents take place immediately following the incident.