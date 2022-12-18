Thailand
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
- Bangkok road rage killer Peerasin Kulchutisin waited months to take his revenge on a driver who beat him up after a minor traffic incident.
Komsan Intharit was shot dead and his lawyer Anusorn Wichathorn injured during a negotiation at Lak Song Police Station in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district over a minor collision that led to a fight on Phetkasem Road on September 27.
Peerasin was detained on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and carrying a firearm in public without permission. He was denied bail due to the severity of his crimes and likelihood that he would flee.
Pol Col Theerachai Dedkad, deputy commissioner of Metropolitan Police Region 9, said the suspect claimed he was stressed as Komsan had beaten him up following the September prang.
The minor accident that led to the killing occurred when Komsan threw a bottle into a pickup that Peerasin was driving. Peerasin lowered his window and attempted to make a video when a second bottle struck the phone. Komsan and his passenger proceeded to get out of the car and attacked Peerasin with brass knuckles, punching him in the face several times, breaking his nose and three teeth.
The killer said Komsan had rejected a request for 9 million baht (US$250,000) in damages and offered only an cursory apology.
According to eyewitnesses at the police station, Peerasin gave a wai to the investigating officer and apologised before pulling the gun and firing eight times at Komsan.
Answering questions about how a civilian managed to take a gun into the station, Theerachai explained that both parties had arrived with their lawyers and families and appeared calm and relaxed, giving no cause for a strict search.
Road rage killings are not unusual in Thailand, but most incidents take place immediately following the incident.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bail denied for celeb couple running porn and gambling websites
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Koh Samui welcomes second cruise ship, 2,500 tourists
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Chinese Pattaya nightclub owner nowhere in sight as cops seize token assets
Phuket Immigration crackdown nets 138 total violations
Cambodian call centre scammers rounded up on Thai border
King and Queen test positive for Covid-19
Superpowers fight for supercomputer supremacy
Nation hosts prayers for Princess, Royal Family visits
Hippos swallows toddler in Uganda, spits him out again
Winning the Masterchef Thailand title ft. Angkrit Chuer-am | Thaiger Podcast Ep.16
Thai soap star arrested on porn and gambling charges
Thailand News Today | Police raided a live pornographic studio set up in Pattaya
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
Dead passenger on Bangkok-bound flight had Covid
Temple in Pichit wows with rainbow-coloured crematorium
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Education1 day ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
North East3 days ago
Man faked death to break up with his wife
-
Drugs3 days ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Environment2 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Crime2 days ago
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation