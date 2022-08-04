Men in eastern Thailand sentenced for road rage killing last year

Two men in Thailand’s eastern province of Trat have been sentenced to prison for killing a man in a road rage incident last year. The 3 men involved killed the victim after the victim’s girlfriend threw a glass bottle on the road as the men were driving by them. The killers thought the couple had meant to throw the bottle at them, although the girlfriend really threw it because the couple was having an argument and she was angry.

After the bottle was thrown, one of the killers backed his pickup truck into a car parked nearby. The killers got out of the pickup truck, and started beating the man. One of the killers hit the man’s head with an iron rod. One of the killers then got into the pickup truck again and drove it into the man. The incident happened on March 24, 2020 in Trat’s main city district.

Now, 2 of the men have been sentenced to 33 years in prison. They originally got life sentences, but their testimonies helped them. The men are 37 year old Arkhom Wararit, and 33 year old Sittisak Wanglum.

The other man involved, 33 year old Jetnipat Khaokhawong, was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison. Evidence suggests that although Jetnipat was involved in the violence, he was not responsible for killing the victim.

