Thai axe man damages car with child inside in Chon Buri road rage

A Thai man threatened and damaged another man’s car with an axe after a road dispute in Chon Buri. The victim condemned the suspect, saying his wife and five year old son were in the car during the violent scene.

The 31 year old victim, Withit, filed a complaint with Ban Bueng Police Station after the incident, which occurred at 7.58am on June 17. Withit also shared dashcam footage with several news agencies, drawing widespread attention from Thai netizens.

According to Withit, he was travelling with his wife and their five year old son to the boy’s school along Route 344 and stopped at the red light at the Nong Chark Intersection. When the light turned green, Withit did not move forward immediately.

His delay reportedly angered the suspect, who was driving a black sedan behind him. The man accelerated past Withit, cut in front of him, and later pulled over near the school.

Withit said he continued driving normally and eventually turned left into an alley near the school to park and drop his son off. While no one had yet exited the vehicle, the suspect parked his sedan behind Withit’s car and emerged holding a knife and an axe.

The suspect allegedly struck the right side of Withit’s car with the axe, near where the child was seated. Fearing for his family’s safety, Withit quickly drove away from the scene.

The family later filed a complaint at Ban Bueng Police Station. Police traced the car’s registration number to a woman, who denied lending the vehicle to anyone. She has been summoned for further questioning today, June 24.

Online reactions to the incident were mixed. Some netizens criticised Withit’s driving behaviour, claiming that dashcam footage showed him tailing the suspect’s car in apparent anger after being cut off. Others argued that regardless of provocation, carrying and using weapons during a road dispute was inexcusable.