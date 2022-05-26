Crime
Road rage incident leaves truck driver traumatised
A male truck driver has been left traumatized after a road rage incident.
Chan Duangkratok says he suffers from sleepless nights since he was attacked by ten men in the Nong Hong sub-district, Phan Thong district, Chonburi, last weekend.
A construction materials store security camera captured footage of the young men physically attack the truck driver with what looked like a metal stick on Saturday. The hooligans also caused damaged to the victim’s vehicle.
The 54 year old suffered cuts and bruises while his truck was left with a broken windscreen.
The incident was sparked when the thugs accused the truck driver of blocking their route.
Chan says he was going to apologize to the men but the men attacked him with a metal stick. He added that he is so stressed by the traumatic incident that he can’t sleep at night.
The owner of the store, Wanchai Santiwanakul, says he was afraid to get involved and could only watch the incident in horror until the suspects fled the scene.
Chief of Phan Thong Police Prasert Kulabutdee added he has spoken with Chan is waiting for medical results as evidence to file a lawsuit against the suspects.
Source Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Road rage incident leaves truck driver traumatised
Mayor says more changes to come at Chon Buri’s Jomtien beach
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
Man arrested for smuggling durian trees valued at 1 million baht to Laos
UPDATE: Thai political activists left to rot in jail
Deadly Afghanistan blasts target mosque and car
Can Non-Thai nationals get financing to buy property in Thailand?
Bomb blasts in southern Thailand heard from Malaysia
Prayut says government wants to cut Thailand’s road deaths by 2 thirds
Thailand will not starve, says Commerce Minister
Thai Parliament app launched to remind forgetful MPs
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Thailand gives Malaysians one month to collect stranded vehicles free of charge
Prepare for rain and floods in Thailand (again)
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
5 countries’ representatives walk out when Russian official speaks in Bangkok
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Thailand Pass remains, at least until the end of June
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
Love drugs found in hotel of Aussie man who plunged to his death
Thai AirAsia X becomes third airline in Thailand to file for bankruptcy
Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok from 6pm Saturday
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
Malaysians continue to flood into Thailand
Thailand introduces strict screening for arrivals from countries with monkeypox
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of3 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Education1 day ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
- Events2 days ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
- Press Room23 hours ago
Thailand Covid insurance for Thailand Pass