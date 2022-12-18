Connect with us

Thailand

Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud

Published

 on 

Celebrity internet royalist Suvinai Pornavalai was arrested outside his Bangkok home yesterday.

Members of the cybercrime unit came calling after Suvinai claimed to have raised nearly 700,000 baht (US$20,000) to pay for “a ritual” to extend the life of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who remains hospitalised for an unspecified heart condition.

Suvinai Pornavalai | Prachatai English

The high-profile monarchist was arrested hours after he was accused of “publishing false information” during a brief fundraiser. Suvinai was spared the more serious charge of royal defamation.

According to rabble-rousers Prachatai.com, Suvinai maintains his innocence and claims to have been acting out of goodwill for the princess.

Suvinai’s problems began when he made a curious statement to his 52,000 followers on Friday, asserting that the retired economics lecturer was in communication with “supernatural entities,” and could harness their power to intervene on behalf of the 44-year-old princess.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan, head of the cybercrime unit, said…

“He said he didn’t have any ill intention. He was merely saying that, since science cannot help, he has to rely on rituals.”

What he needed, he wrote, is money to cover the very high costs involved in communing with divine entities. Suvinai wrote..

“This mission really exceeds my current financial capacity to see it through smoothly.”

As an economist, Suvinai was careful to include details of his bank account at the end of his post.

Suvinai then began a running commentary of his occult activities. Hours later, he reported that the first of his three rituals had commenced, paid for from the “close to 700,000 baht” donated so far.

In the period between the first post asking for donations and the commencement of Suvinai’s rites, the royalist appears to have taken some legal advice rather than listening to paranormal voices. He said he had decided to end the fundraising, per advice from “someone close to him.”

But that did not stop police from paying a visit.

Many social media users shared his post and speculated as to whether the rituals amounted to making a quick buck from a national tragedy, preying on the public’s love for the princess and distress over her health.

Suvinai was taken to a police station and told he may be charged with defrauding the public, along with violating the Computer Crimes Act.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat, cybercrime unit commander, said that anyone who donated the money can get it back by contacting the police, adding…

“I’d like to ask the public to be careful when posting anything that may defame the high institution at this time,”

While the celebrity internet royalist was arrested, it is not clear what charges, if any, were eventually filed.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha collapsed during a military dog training event in Nakhon Ratchasima earlier this week, according to the palace.

Her highness remains hospitalised at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. The palace has said little about the nature of her illness, and it is unclear whether she has regained consciousness.

The princess is the only child of King Vajiralongkorn from his first marriage to Princess Soamsawali. Princess Bha, as she is affectionately known, is a commander in the royal bodyguard unit, and is recognised by many as the next-in-line for the throne, though the decision to name an heir rests with the King.

Mystery as Thai King's daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha collapses after 'sudden heart condition while jogging with dogs' | The Sun

As an athletic and active member of the Royal Family Princess Bha’s sudden illness came as a shock to many Thais.

Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud | News by Thaiger

As a reflection of the princess’ popularity and official concern for her condition, the Ministry of Interior Affairs on Friday evening instructed all provinces to hold religious ceremonies to wish Princess Bha a speedy recovery.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime9 mins ago

Bail denied for celeb couple running porn and gambling websites
Thailand50 mins ago

Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Thailand2 hours ago

Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
Sponsored1 day ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Koh Samui17 hours ago

Koh Samui welcomes second cruise ship, 2,500 tourists
Tourism18 hours ago

Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Drugs19 hours ago

Chinese Pattaya nightclub owner nowhere in sight as cops seize token assets
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Visa20 hours ago

Phuket Immigration crackdown nets 138 total violations
Cambodia20 hours ago

Cambodian call centre scammers rounded up on Thai border
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

King and Queen test positive for Covid-19
Technology22 hours ago

Superpowers fight for supercomputer supremacy
Thailand23 hours ago

Nation hosts prayers for Princess, Royal Family visits
Environment1 day ago

Hippos swallows toddler in Uganda, spits him out again
Thailand1 day ago

Winning the Masterchef Thailand title ft. Angkrit Chuer-am | Thaiger Podcast Ep.16
Entertainment1 day ago

Thai soap star arrested on porn and gambling charges
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Police raided a live pornographic studio set up in Pattaya
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending