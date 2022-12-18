Thailand
Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
Celebrity internet royalist Suvinai Pornavalai was arrested outside his Bangkok home yesterday.
Members of the cybercrime unit came calling after Suvinai claimed to have raised nearly 700,000 baht (US$20,000) to pay for “a ritual” to extend the life of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who remains hospitalised for an unspecified heart condition.
According to rabble-rousers Prachatai.com, Suvinai maintains his innocence and claims to have been acting out of goodwill for the princess.
Suvinai’s problems began when he made a curious statement to his 52,000 followers on Friday, asserting that the retired economics lecturer was in communication with “supernatural entities,” and could harness their power to intervene on behalf of the 44-year-old princess.
Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan, head of the cybercrime unit, said…
“He said he didn’t have any ill intention. He was merely saying that, since science cannot help, he has to rely on rituals.”
What he needed, he wrote, is money to cover the very high costs involved in communing with divine entities. Suvinai wrote..
“This mission really exceeds my current financial capacity to see it through smoothly.”
As an economist, Suvinai was careful to include details of his bank account at the end of his post.
Suvinai then began a running commentary of his occult activities. Hours later, he reported that the first of his three rituals had commenced, paid for from the “close to 700,000 baht” donated so far.
In the period between the first post asking for donations and the commencement of Suvinai’s rites, the royalist appears to have taken some legal advice rather than listening to paranormal voices. He said he had decided to end the fundraising, per advice from “someone close to him.”
But that did not stop police from paying a visit.
Many social media users shared his post and speculated as to whether the rituals amounted to making a quick buck from a national tragedy, preying on the public’s love for the princess and distress over her health.
Suvinai was taken to a police station and told he may be charged with defrauding the public, along with violating the Computer Crimes Act.
Pol Maj Gen Wiwat, cybercrime unit commander, said that anyone who donated the money can get it back by contacting the police, adding…
“I’d like to ask the public to be careful when posting anything that may defame the high institution at this time,”
While the celebrity internet royalist was arrested, it is not clear what charges, if any, were eventually filed.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha collapsed during a military dog training event in Nakhon Ratchasima earlier this week, according to the palace.
Her highness remains hospitalised at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. The palace has said little about the nature of her illness, and it is unclear whether she has regained consciousness.
The princess is the only child of King Vajiralongkorn from his first marriage to Princess Soamsawali. Princess Bha, as she is affectionately known, is a commander in the royal bodyguard unit, and is recognised by many as the next-in-line for the throne, though the decision to name an heir rests with the King.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bail denied for celeb couple running porn and gambling websites
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Koh Samui welcomes second cruise ship, 2,500 tourists
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Chinese Pattaya nightclub owner nowhere in sight as cops seize token assets
Phuket Immigration crackdown nets 138 total violations
Cambodian call centre scammers rounded up on Thai border
King and Queen test positive for Covid-19
Superpowers fight for supercomputer supremacy
Nation hosts prayers for Princess, Royal Family visits
Hippos swallows toddler in Uganda, spits him out again
Winning the Masterchef Thailand title ft. Angkrit Chuer-am | Thaiger Podcast Ep.16
Thai soap star arrested on porn and gambling charges
Thailand News Today | Police raided a live pornographic studio set up in Pattaya
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
A sex-mad Thai couple fined 5,000 baht for fornicating inside a laundry
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Education1 day ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Drugs3 days ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Environment2 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
North East3 days ago
Man faked death to break up with his wife
-
Crime3 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls