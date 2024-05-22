Bangkok piano teacher arrested for child assault crimes

Picture courtesy of Pixabay from pexels.com

A piano teacher in Bangkok’s Watthana district has been arrested for allegedly indecently assaulting a 10 year old girl at his music school in the Phra Khanong Nua area.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) detained Veeranan Lerdpanyaroj, 43, known as Khru Ju, at his music school, 77 Musical, located on Soi Sukhumvit 77. An MPB chief investigator, Police Major General Theeradet Thumsuthee, confirmed the arrest yesterday.

Veeranan faces charges under an arrest warrant issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court for indecent assault on a child under 13 years old, using force against a child unable to resist, and possession of child pornography for sexual exploitation.

Authorities seized a mobile phone, an iPad, and a notebook computer containing over 1,000 child pornography videos from his premises. Additionally, condoms, emergency birth control pills, and lubricant gel were found in a classroom.

During the raid on yesterday, May 21, police found Veeranan naked and masturbating in his bedroom inside the school.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradet stated that the mother of the 10 year old girl reported the incident to the police. She said her daughter had piano lessons at 77 Musical on Fridays.

Police call

While waiting to pick up her daughter, the girl ran out of the music school in tears, alleging that the teacher had touched her private parts. The mother immediately took her child home and filed a complaint with Phra Khanong police.

The suspect’s mobile phone contains what police describe as evidence of child pornography.

Veeranan, the owner of the music school, allegedly introduced himself to the girl’s mother, claiming to have a bachelor’s degree in music and a certificate in piano studies from abroad. The mother subsequently enrolled her daughter for private lessons once a week.

According to the victim’s mother, the inappropriate behaviour began in January, when Veeranan allegedly pressed his crotch against the girl’s back during a piano lesson. This continued every week. In February, he allegedly forced her to lie down on the piano chair, removed her pants, and performed an indecent act.

The girl did not initially report this to her mother, as she did not understand what was happening.

On May 17, the teacher allegedly placed the girl’s hand inside his trousers. Frightened, the girl immediately pulled her hand away and ran crying from the school. Her mother then sought help from the police.

More victims

Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradet indicated that there may be other victims who have not come forward.

Veeranan denied the charge of indecent assault but admitted to possessing child pornography. During questioning, he claimed to have graduated from university with a degree in music, a passion he had since he was 10 years old.

He opened his music school 10 years ago, which has since gained a reputation in the Phra Khanong area.

He stated that he now has 30-40 students ranging from primary school to university level. Veeranan insisted he had not committed any indecent acts, suggesting the girl fabricated the story after he corrected her playing.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradet asserted that the police have firm evidence against Veeranan, reported Bangkok Post.