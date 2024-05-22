Tired & tuk tuk: Thai woman drives sleepy taxi driver from Pattaya to airport

Picture courtesy of NEOSiAM 2024+ from pexels.com

A Thai woman in Pattaya attracted significant attention on TikTok after sharing an amusing encounter with a sleepy taxi driver. In a video posted today, the woman, whose identity remains unknown, described how she ended up driving the taxi herself for most of the journey from Pattaya to Don Mueang International Airport.

The woman had initially called the taxi at 3am to begin her trip. Shortly after the ride started, she noticed that the male taxi driver appeared drowsy. According to her account, the driver even fell asleep briefly. Concerned for their safety, she decided to ask the driver if she could take over the wheel.

The video shows that the driver agreed to the unusual request, moving to the back seat to sleep while the woman took control of the vehicle. Throughout the journey, her friend recorded the surreal experience, later posting it on TikTok with the caption, mentioning, “We drove ourselves from Pattaya all the way to Don Mueang Airport, with the driver sleeping soundly behind us.”

The clip quickly went viral on TikTok, drawing numerous reactions. Many viewers expressed empathy for the woman’s decision to drive, understanding her safety concern. However, some criticized the taxi driver for his lack of professionalism.

As of now, it remains unclear whether law enforcement or any relevant agencies will investigate the incident or if any laws were violated by the driver’s actions, reported Pattaya News.

