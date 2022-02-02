Greek travellers in Phuket claim 200,000 baht in cash was stolen from their car

A Greek family on a trip to Phuket claims around 200,000 baht in cash was stolen. Thai media reports that the family of five is asking for the money to be returned and are even promising to give the thief 500 euros if they return the cash.

The family filed a report with the police and asked the hotel to check the surveillance camera footage, but there have been no new developments. They asked a longtime Thai friend to help spread the word. The friend made a post on Facebook sharing the family’s story, adding that they are not wealthy and that they worked hard for the money.

According to the post, the family had decided to move their money to the car while the hotel maid cleaned the room. They didn’t have a safe in the room, so they assumed keeping the money in the car would be safe, but they forgot to lock the car and their cash went missing.

The family also printed out a message in Thai and stuck it on the rental car. The note says in Thai “To the one who took my money, we have children, and now we are in a hard time. Please bring our money back. We promise that we won’t report to the police and will give you 500 euros.”

SOURCE: Dailynews | Khamkaew Beer