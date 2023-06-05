Bangkok governor’s approval dips but majority satisfied, NIDA Poll reveals

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, right of MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

A recent poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) reveals that most residents are content with the performance of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt after his first year in office. However, the 57 year old’s approval rating experienced a decline compared to a similar survey conducted after his first six months.

The poll involved a sample of 2,000 eligible voters aged 18 and over from various educational backgrounds and income levels across all 50 districts. The participants were questioned via telephone between May 24-30.

Regarding the Bangkok governor’s overall performance, 45.45% expressed satisfaction, stating that Chadchart had worked diligently and promptly to address issues. They noted improvements in the capital, with 27.75% being very satisfied, as he had fulfilled his campaign promises and remained accessible to the public.

On the other hand, approximately 14.8% were dissatisfied with the Bangkok governor’s work, claiming that he had not delivered as promised and that many problems in the capital remained unresolved. About 10% were very unsatisfied, as they had not observed any significant changes.

In a previous poll conducted on December 4 last year, 38.93% claimed to be very satisfied, a higher figure than the latest poll’s 27.75%. Meanwhile, the scores for those who were not satisfied and highly dissatisfied increased from 7.93% last time to 10% this time and from 10.54% to 14.8%, respectively.

The survey participants were also asked to evaluate Chadchart’s performance in 17 different areas, including public park management. A majority (42%) were satisfied with his work, while 10.95% were not satisfied. Almost half (44.35%) were content with the handling of garbage, dust, and wastewater, whereas 12.35% rated it as “poor.” For flood management, 36.15% considered his performance good, while 12.8% deemed it poor.

Chadchart stated that although the poll indicated a decrease in popularity, he was not concerned.

Follow us on :













“I will take all the feedback and improve my work. I did my best during this first year and also received good cooperation from all agencies. I will also work with the new government to find solutions to help reduce the cost of living for people.

The Bangkok governor also assured that flooding would be less of an issue in the capital during this year’s rainy season due to improvements in the city’s infrastructure for dealing with inundation.