Thai woman stabs foreign boyfriend in leg amid row in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

A blazing row between a Thai woman and her foreign boyfriend in Pattaya culminated with her stabbing him in the leg. She immediately fled the scene leaving the knife lodged in his calf.

The unidentified foreign man had a kitchen knife embedded in his left calf when Sawang Boriboon rescuers came to his aid at 11pm yesterday. The incident took place in a bustling public area of Soi Buakhao in South Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to The Pattaya News, the person responsible for the stabbing was the man’s Thai girlfriend, who fled the scene before the police arrived. Prior to the stabbing, onlookers observed the couple arguing about something.

The woman, armed with a fruit knife, attempted to chase after the injured foreigner, who in turn threw a chair at her. Ultimately, he was stabbed in the calf before Good Samaritans intervened to break up the fight. The two then went their separate ways.

Pattaya Police are currently working to identify the woman involved in the altercation. Interestingly, the foreign man reportedly refused medical assistance and left the scene before police arrived, declining to meet with officers or even wait for investigators.

Pattaya Police stated that they will also work on identifying the man who was stabbed, as they found it “odd” that he would leave the scene before law enforcement could arrive, despite being the victim.

Knife attacks and stabbings are frequent in Thailand’s Sin City. Only last month Police arrested a man fleeing from the scene of a crime after he allegedly stabbed to death a vendor with a disability on Pattaya Beach. A witness believed the murder was motivated by an illegal business operation.

Follow us on :













Officers from Mueng Pattaya Police Station received a notification that a 38 year old man named Thotsapon had been stabbed to death. Thotsapon reportedly ran a rental mats business on Pattaya Beach. He was known in the area as the “fat lame man” due to his leg. He was stabbed in the chest and head near his left eyebrow.

Officers managed to arrest the offender, 43 year old man named Somchart, near the entrance of Pattaya Walking Street. He was still holding the knife he allegedly used in the murder. Somchart was drunk and his recount of the incident was unclear. Read more about the story HERE.