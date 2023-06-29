Bangkok community demands expulsion of disrespectful teacher

Image courtesy of KhaoSod Online

Tensions erupted in a close-knit neighbourhood located in Wat Suttharam school surrounding Bangkok yesterday as residents sought to oust a school teacher and his wife accused of disrespectful and aggressive behaviour. The resentment harboured towards the teacher by the community, which comprises over 200 residents, reached a fever pitch following his controversial behaviour on social media, wherein he insulted and slandered the abbot of Wat Suttharam. His inflammatory statements mainly accused the abbot of employing students for tasks and neglecting health standards in their food provision.

“Tanongchai Klongchareon”, community leader of Wat Suttharam, explained that the residents’ act unites them in demanding the teacher’s immediate departure. Back in 2019, the teacher had allegedly physically abused a student, even though local officials had prohibited discussing the incident. Recent accusations from the teacher involve interference in the matter of school lunch provision, a purview of the local food teacher and the school district chief, unjustly involving the abbot in the dispute. On May 25, during a meeting at the school, the teacher’s wife criticised the abbot, a moment which was filmed or live-streamed. This created a highly uncomfortable and improper circumstance.

With the abbot greatly respected and loved in the community for his numerous contributions to the development of establishments such as schools and hospitals, the residents demanded swift action. The teacher’s continuous provocations could lead to an unending cycle of problems.

In an attempt to smooth over the situation, a meeting was arranged by the Bangkok officials, lasting over two hours, including representatives from the school, district police and local population, along with the offending social studies teacher. The Deputy Permanent Secretary of Bangkok, Wantanee Wattana, clarified that over 20 representatives of surrounding communities had collectively signed a letter seeking her intervention in this internal issue. The secretary prioritised this as a key issue and coordinated a fact-finding committee to investigate allegations and determine the truth. After reviewing the facts, the committee concluded that the teacher and his wife had acted improperly.

Following the meeting, the community representatives visited the abbot at Wat Suttharam to present a garland as an apology for earlier transgressions. A dialogue was also initiated with the abbot to clarify various allegations. Signs were posted around Wat Suttharam clarifying the dispute, and more accurately accounting for the abbot’s role in food and water provision, stating that the food catering for the school has a direct contract with the Klongsan district, a matter that doesn’t involve the abbot. Various other disputed claims were also addressed in the posted notices, reports KhaoSod Online.