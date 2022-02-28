Road deaths
Drunk driver crashes into motorbike, killing woman and 9 month old
A 60 year old woman and her nine month old grandson died after their motorbike was slammed from behind by a pickup truck early Sunday night in Samut Prakan, southeast of Bangkok. The 35 year old mother survived.
She told the police she was riding her motorbike home with her nine month old son and mother. Her motorbike was hit from behind, and she felt the impact. They had all been thrown from the bike and onto the street. Her son and mother died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup that hit them stayed at the scene as police arrived. He was arrested and taken to a police station. A breath test revealed that he had consumed alcohol.
The driver was charged with careless driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol, both of which resulted in death and injuries.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Suspect in Jimi Sandu murder case arrested in Canada
Asia News Today | Calls for stronger sanctions by China over Russia & Singapore flash floods
Monday Covid Update: 22,311 new cases; provincial totals
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
Bangkok bridge collapses, officials say mistake made during construction
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
Drunk driver crashes into motorbike, killing woman and 9 month old
Family works to appeal South African’s sentencing in Koh Samui drug trafficking case
First direct flight from Saudi Arabia to land in Thailand after mending diplomatic relations
Southern Thailand flooding causes bridge collapse, 6 people reported dead
15 dead after tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam
Fire breaks out at Major Cineplex in Bangkok’s Ekkamai area
Philippines to lift most Covid restrictions in Manila from tomorrow
Thailand expecting a million Middle Eastern tourists following restoration of Saudi ties
Thailand News Update | Thais evacuate Ukraine & Storm in Thailand damages 200 homes
Evacuation of Thai nationals from Ukraine gets underway
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
UPDATE: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
Everything you need to know about Loy Krathong
Travel Guide: Thailand Pass “Test & Go” 3.0 – All you need to know!
Thailand’s Covid alert back at Level 4, CCSA says no lockdowns
The new Test & Go – the fine print
Phuket police feel public backlash over arrest of foreign tourists in “scooter-gate”
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
Tourists will have to pay 300 baht ‘land entry fee,’ minister confirms
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
Phuket makes plans to attract more Thai tourists, same day Level 4 alert anounced
Public bus hits motorbike stopped for pedestrians at zebra crossing in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Reentry3 days ago
UPDATE: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
- Thailand2 days ago
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
- Thailand24 hours ago
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai actress missing after falling off a Chao Phraya speedboat
- Bangkok2 days ago
Driver of speedboat missing Thai actress fell from likely to be charged
- Crime4 days ago
Foreign man arrested for allegedly smuggling 1.28 kilograms of cocaine into Thailand
- Guides3 days ago
Travel Guide: Top 8 Beaches in Thailand 2022
Recent comments: