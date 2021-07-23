Connect with us

Thailand

Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO

narisasethi

Published

 on 

A water buffalo ran into the middle of a traffic intersection yesterday afternoon, charging at cars and motorbikes stopped at a red light in the Deep South province Narathiwat near the Malaysian border. People quickly fled out of the buffalo’s path and some jumped off their motorbike. The buffalo knocked over a motorbike with its horns and charged at 2 bikers who were driving off.

In Thailand, the water buffalo plays a critical role in rice cultivation as farmers use them to plough rice fields. Due to its close relationship with the farmer’s life, this animal is regarded as a cultural symbol of Thailand. (The word “buffalo” in Thai is also an offensive slang word used to describe someone who is stupid.)

The video clip below went viral and drew a lot of attention on social media.

 

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
