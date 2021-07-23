Phuket company plans to pitch “Diving Sandbox” for liveaboard trips

A local diving company is working on a project to offer liveaboard dive excursions to travellers entering Thailand through the “Phuket Sandbox” travel scheme. Under the plan in the works by Seafarer Divers, travellers would get picked up directly from the airport after arriving in Thailand and be transferred to a dive tour boat. While on board the boat, the travellers would undergo the required Covid-19 testing. The idea is still being worked on, but the diving company plans to present a proposal to the Thai administration in the near future.

Kevin Lidureau of Seafarer Divers told Phuket News the company has an appointment with a vice governor to prepare to present the project to the Phuket governor. He adds that they are also in contact with several marinas in Phuket and Krabi.

“Now the goal is to get more and more people to accept the project. We need public support for the project and support from government officials. If we don’t do it now, the dive industry will be dead after this coming high season, because if we can get government support for the project, we can start getting bookings now.”

Under the plan, liveaboards will run 7- to 10-day tours, travelling to popular dive sites and other scenic spots. Kevin says they are looking into all of marine parks in the Andaman Sea including the Similans and Surin marine parks.

“We already have a doctor and a lab, a clinic, willing to help us, because we cannot push more onto officials, and we have an insurance team to help find a hospital in case there is a cluster on any megayacht or liveaboard as well.”

SOURCE: Phuket News

