Thailand

“At risk” expats in Bangkok can pre-register for vaccines through designated hospitals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ ศาลาว่าการกรุงเทพมหานคร

The Covid-19 vaccine registration method for expats in Bangkok has changed and foreign residents can now pre-register for vaccines at one of two designated hospitals in the capital. Pre-registration is open to foreigners who are over 60 years old or who have certain underlying health conditions.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that the government is shifting its focus in the nationwide vaccine campaign to target at-risk groups. The move comes after an increase in deaths of elderly Covid-19 patients.

The Department of Disease Control’s website ThailandIntervac.com lists information on pre-registration and says the department adapted the service to make it more convenient and secure for foreigners in Thailand to register. Last month, the glitchy website temporarily exposed personal data of those who had registered.

Expats in Bangkok who are in the at-risk groups can pre-register for a vaccine through the Phyathai 2 Hosptial or the Samitiveji Sukhumvit Hospital. The AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines are currently being used in the Thai government’s vaccination campaign.

Those who are 60 years old and over, and those with underlying health conditions are included in this next phase of vaccinations. The government plans to inoculate 70% people in the at-risk groups in Bangkok within the next couple weeks.

Underlying health conditions include…

  • Severe chronic respiratory diseases
  • Coronary artery disease
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Cerebrovascular disease
  • Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
  • Diabetes
  • Obesity

 

 

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

