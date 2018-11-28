Arrivals up 20% – visa fee waiver | The Thaiger

Thailand
Arrivals up 20% – visa fee waiver
The Tourism and Sports Ministry is sprouting anecdotal evidence that tourist arrivals are up a massive 20% for the second half of November. This follows the hastily prepared visa-on-arrival fee waivers for 21 countries, introduced on November 15 and intended to run through to January 13 next year.
New visitors from India are part of the bounce back in tourist arrivals with a 4.2% increase from the same time last year. Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat says that October’s numbers for Chinese tourist arrivals plunged almost 20% but is now bouncing back strongly.
He also believes that there will be further growth in the next month as arrangements made, since the visa fee-waiver was introduced, turn into actual arrivals in the Kingdom.
Weerasak says that local tourism operators and public utilities must learn the needs of these two major markets (China and India) and prepare the right services to their demands and interests.
The Sports and Tourism Ministry is expecting that total arrivals in 2018 should still surge to around 38.4 million.
The 2,000 baht Visa On Arrival fee is waived for travellers from India, Saudi Arabia, Andorra, Bulgaria, Bhutan, Taiwan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Romania, San Marino, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
The Ministry has also launched a campaign along with the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry to encourage tourists to stop using plastic and polystyrene products during their stay in Thailand. Plastic products have already been banned in all Thailand’s national parks.
Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Thailand
Buffalo smiles end up in tears
by Thanapol Saengthong and Kornkamon Aksorndech
Surat Paewkate, the 34 year old Chai Nat farmer who famously made headlines for his unusual friendship with a five year old buffalo called Thong Kham, has been separated from his four-legged best mate yesterday when police took the animal away over allegations that Surat had used this “friendship” to get money from others. Chai Nat is a province north of Bangkok.
Police say Surat is set to face four charges: public fraud (punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and/or a maximum of 100,000 baht fine); violation of the Computer Crimes Act by posting false information that can be accessed by the public (punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and/or a maximum of 100,000 baht fine); violation of the Fundraising Control Act (punishable by a maximum of one month in jail and/or a 200 baht fine); and violation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (punishable by a jail term ranging from one to 10 years and/or a fine ranging from 20,000 to 200,000 baht).
Police say, having seized the animal and cash as evidence, they will ask the Anti-Money Laundering Office to help check Surat’s transactions as part of the investigation.
Noen Kham district resident Surat – whose selfies with the “smiley” buffalo Thong Kham went viral on Facebook and made them both famous – is in trouble because he sought donations to raise 100,000 baht so he could buy his four-legged friend. In two days, he was able to raise 135,969 baht in a crowd-funding campaign to “save” his buddy.
Thong Kham is one of three buffaloes that Surat was hired to temporarily take care of since early this month.
However, after Surat handed 100,000 baht to the buffalo owner’s representative, things did not end happily as expected.
The Nation reports that the buffalo’s 64 year old owner, Tambon Suk Duan Ha municipality mayor Boonlert Kadpakdee, and famed lawyer Songkran Achariyasap, showed up at the Khanna Yao Police Station and filed a complaint accusing Surat of committing two offences – public fraud and violating the Computer Crimes Act.
Boonlert also said his plan was to sell Thong Kham to a buffalo conservation centre, not to the slaughterhouse as Surat claimed. However, Surat tearfully denied any wrongdoing and insisted that his intention was to look after the buffalo the best he could and create smiles for people.
He said he has not done anything with the remaining money, and had even asked his new-found Facebook friends for ideas.
Yesterday morning, Surat saw Thong Khom taken away to the Bangkok precinct in another farmer’s pick-up truck, and said he hoped his “friend” would eventually be returned to him. He also claimed that Boonlert has forgiven him and wants Thong Kham to be left under his care.
He said he needed some time before he could explain his sincere intentions and the claim of Boonlert forgiving him to police. If all goes well, he said, he will even spend some time as a monk.
A source at the Attorney-General’s Legal Aid branch office in Chai Nat said Surat will seek legal advice today.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
The Thaiger is very proud of local girl Anni Flynn on her defending of the World Flowboarding Championship, held recently in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. We caught up with her at SurfHouse Phuket…
