Drugs-in-book being sent to Phuket, seized in Songkhla | The Thaiger

Drugs-in-book being sent to Phuket, seized in Songkhla
PHOTO: Hatyai Police
A man has been arrested in Hat Yai, Songkhla trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine inside a book in a parcel bound for Phuket.
Hat Yai Police have arrested 31 year old Preawpan Tamakunapohn at a hotel in Hat Yai. He was found with three bags of crystal methamphetamine totaling 82.31 grams. One bag was found in his pants’ pocket while another two bags were found in a parcel box.
Drugs inside the parcel box had been placed inside a book about cosmetics. A square space was cut out of the book before putting the bag of crystal methamphetamine inside (just like the movies). The receiver was said to be a ‘Teerasak Tumorn’. The parcel was beings ent to the Phuket Bus Terminal.
Preawpan has been taken into custody and is now at Hat Yai Police Station facing legal action.
Dead dugong found in Trang sent to Phuket
PHOTOS: DMCR
A dugong has been found dead in the sea off Trang province. The body was sent to Phuket for further examination.
Jatupohn Burutpat, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal says, “the dead dugong was found in the sea near Koh Libong in Trang.”
“It was a female dugong, 2 metres long and weighing 250 kilograms. No severe wounds were found on its body. The dead dugong was sent to Phuket Marine Biology Centre (PMBC) to find the cause of dead.”
“Dugongs are one of the protected animals and it is included in the list of CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) as it is facing extinction.”
“Koh Libong and Koh Mook in Trang are an importance place where it is full of see grass and hope will increase the dugong numbers by 5-10%.”
“We hope that everyone will do their part to protect dugongs by not supporting illegal fishing and help take care of our environment.”
Multiple waterspouts observed off Koh Lipe – VIDEO
People on the beach at Koh Lipe were treated to a spectacular sight of four waterspouts off Satun today.
The sudden phenomenon in the Andaman Sea was recorded as video and photos and widely shared on social media.
The phenomenon happened a little before noon on Sunday when the four waterspouts shot out towards the horizon for 10-15 minutes, which was observed by those on the Sun Rise Beach, East of Koh Lipe.
But the rare phenomenon disappeared when rains arrived.
TMD spokesman Surapong Sarapa said a waterspout was common in the Andaman Sea coast during the rainy season but it was rare to have four of them at the same time.
25/11/61 เมื่อช่วงสายวันนี้ สะพรึง!! พายุงวงช้างหลายลูก กลางทะเลเกาะหลีเป๊ะ จ.สตูล นักท่องเที่ยวแตกตื่น Cr. อาตี๋คิม'ม ทิวลี่ทวินนี่**********************ขอบคุณเรื่องแนะนำจาก : คาเธ่ย์ หมี
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต on Sunday, November 25, 2018
STORY: The Nation
Two shot dead at a Pattani market place – Southern insurgency
The southern insurgency, never out of the news for more than a week, has claimed two more lives in the southern provinces.
Two defence volunteers have been fatally shot at a shopping market place in the Kapor district of Pattani province yesterday. Police believe that southern militants were behind the brazen close-range attack.
The two victims, identified as Supote Phonpala and Asri Julae, were volunteers attached to the Tambon Talordue Raman protection unit in Kapor district.
Police say that two assailants, believed to be militants, were mingling with the other shoppers and following the two victimes. When they got close to Asri and Supote, they took out their 9mm handguns and fired at point-blank range at the heads of the two victims.
The two volunteers collapsed onto the floor of the market, the two assailants grabbed their service pistols and spend away. Other shoppers rushed the two victims to the district hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.
