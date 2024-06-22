Army dog auction to feature trained military dogs

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Army Dog Centre is set to open bidding for 66 well-trained but test-disqualified military dogs on July 6. The auction will feature Labrador Retrievers, Belgian Malinois, and German Shepherds at the Army Dog Centre in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Details have been gradually released on the Army Dog Centre’s Facebook page, revealing the initial bidding prices for the latest 10 dogs. Jeremy, a male German Shepherd, three years and five months old, will start at 2,500 baht. Jasmine, a female German Shepherd, of the same age, has the same starting price of 2,500 baht. Other German Shepherds include Lazier, a three-year and four-month-old male, and Jessica, a three-year and four-month-old female, both starting at 2,500 baht.

Loppy, a seven-year and nine-month-old male Labrador Retriever, also starts at 2,500 baht. Paolo, a two-year and six-month-old male German Shepherd, starts at 3,000 baht. Female German Shepherds Levy and Letty, both two years and five months old, have starting bids of 3,500 baht each. Qoulomb, a three-year and five-month-old male German Shepherd, will start at 3,000 baht. Lastly, Evian, a four-year and 10-month-old female German Shepherd, will start at 2,500 baht.

All 66 dogs up for auction have undergone training to become familiar with a leash, sit, and lie down. The starting bids range from 2,500 to 3,500 baht, depending on the individual dog.

The Army Dog Centre assures that each of these 66 dogs has been thoroughly health-checked by veterinarians from the Army Dog Hospital. They have been screened for blood parasites and treated accordingly, given heartworm prevention injections, and administered NexGard for tick and flea control. Additionally, all dogs have been neutered and vaccinated against rabies and a combination of five other diseases.

The auction promises a chance for the public to bring home a well-trained companion while ensuring that these dogs find new homes where they can thrive, reported KhaoSod.

