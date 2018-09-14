Another beaten Thai Army private dies of injuries

PHOTO/VIDEO: Facebook/Rejecttime Yok

Infantryman Khacha Pacha, hospitalised onAugust 21 after being beaten by three other soldiers at a Lop Buri Army camp, has died this morning. His pregnant wife confirmed the death on her Facebook page today (Friday).

It included a photo of her hand grasping his as he lay in his hospital bed and the caption, “I know you are very tired and you fought to survive until the end. Rest in peace.”

Another relative posted a similar photo with the caption about “Khem” (Khacha’s nickname): “Khem fought the best he could and passed away at 5.45am.”

Khacha’s injuries were initially believed to have been acquired while he was being disciplined. But Lt-Colonel Monchai Yimyoo, commander of the 31st Infantry Regiment (King’s Guard), and Army chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart have denied this.

They insisted that Khacha was in the minority in a “three on one” fight and Monchai said the three assailants, all Army privates who have not been named, confessed to attacking Khacha during an argument. He said the three had been disciplined, along with their supervisor of the time.

Khacha’s family had filed a complaint with Muang Lop Buri Police seeking assault charges. The case is ongoing and the charge could become more serious now that he’s died.

Khacha, father of a toddler and soon-to-be born baby, was conscripted in May 2017. He was taken to hospital on the night of August 21 by Army officers who claimed he’d suffered acute cardiac arrest from “an unknown cause”.

He’d been on a respirator in intensive care with what doctors estimated to be a 30 percent chance of survival.

His condition worsened early this month as his brain swelled and he developed infections in the lungs and blood.

Posted by เข็มปรีดา สีหะวงค์ on Thursday, September 13, 2018

STORY: The Nation