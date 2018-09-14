Connect with us

National

Another beaten Thai Army private dies of injuries

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

PHOTO/VIDEO: Facebook/Rejecttime Yok

Infantryman Khacha Pacha, hospitalised onAugust 21 after being beaten by three other soldiers at a Lop Buri Army camp, has died this morning. His pregnant wife confirmed the death on her Facebook page today (Friday).

It included a photo of her hand grasping his as he lay in his hospital bed and the caption, “I know you are very tired and you fought to survive until the end. Rest in peace.”

Another relative posted a similar photo with the caption about “Khem” (Khacha’s nickname): “Khem fought the best he could and passed away at 5.45am.”

Khacha’s injuries were initially believed to have been acquired while he was being disciplined. But Lt-Colonel Monchai Yimyoo, commander of the 31st Infantry Regiment (King’s Guard), and Army chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart have denied this.

They insisted that Khacha was in the minority in a “three on one” fight and Monchai said the three assailants, all Army privates who have not been named, confessed to attacking Khacha during an argument. He said the three had been disciplined, along with their supervisor of the time.

Khacha’s family had filed a complaint with Muang Lop Buri Police seeking assault charges. The case is ongoing and the charge could become more serious now that he’s died.

Khacha, father of a toddler and soon-to-be born baby, was conscripted in May 2017. He was taken to hospital on the night of August 21 by Army officers who claimed he’d suffered acute cardiac arrest from “an unknown cause”.

He’d been on a respirator in intensive care with what doctors estimated to be a 30 percent chance of survival.

His condition worsened early this month as his brain swelled and he developed infections in the lungs and blood.

Posted by เข็มปรีดา สีหะวงค์ on Thursday, September 13, 2018

STORY: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Thaiger Radio News – Friday

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere...

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-11.mp3"][/audio]
Continue Reading

Bangkok

February 24 election date official – probably

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

PHOTO: A pro-election protest earlier this year. Looks like protesters' demands are being answered - Kyodo News

Put it in your calendar. As far as the Government's main voices are concerned February 24 is THE date for the next Thai general election.

Government leaders are reiterating that the national elections will be held on February 24, now that the last two electoral organic laws were promulgated on Wednesday.

The Nation reports that Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan has stressed that the date remains unchanged, though how the relaxation of the ban on political activities unfolds depe...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Election between December 11 and May 9

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

17 hours ago

on

September 13, 2018

By


The forecast for two typhoons is relatively easy and accurate to predict. Predicting the next Thai election, less so. Place your bets (except that gambling in Thailand is illegal).


Thailand’s Election Commission has outlined a tentative time frame for the next election vote, starting from December 11, at the earliest, to May 9 next year, at the latest.


The timeframe was set following yesterday’s promulgation of the new law on MP elections, said EC secretary-general Jarungwit Phumma.


However, setting the exact election date can occur only after the junta imposed political ban is partially lifted to pave the way for political parties to meet and plan for the election, he ad...

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending