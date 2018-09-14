Injured sea snake found on Patong Beach

PHOTOS: Nattakorn Ruengroj facebook / Kapook

An injured sea snake has been found on Patong Beach.

A Facebook user, Nattakorn Ruengroj, yesterday (September 13) posted pictures of the sea snake on his personal Facebook page stating that ‘this injured snake was found on Patong Beach’

Local fishermen say sea snakes are usually found in open seas and swimming on the water surface. Their food is usually small fish. They are not fierce or likely to attack but they are venomous and should be avoided.

If you spot a sea snake, contact the Phuket Marine Biological Centre on 076 391 128 if you see a sea snake on any of Phuket’s beaches.

SOURCE: KAPOOK